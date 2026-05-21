Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Bangalore is expected to witness a mix of cloudy skies, light rainfall activity and pleasant evening temperatures on May 21, 2026, as pre monsoon conditions continue strengthening across Karnataka. According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of Bangalore including Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala and Indiranagar may experience brief spells of rain, gusty winds and increased cloud cover during late afternoon and evening hours.
What Is the Weather Today Across Bangalore? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
|Area
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Weather Condition
|Electronic City
|31°C
|21°C
|Cloudy with light rain chances
|Whitefield
|30°C
|21°C
|Pleasant weather with drizzle possible
|Koramangala
|31°C
|22°C
|Humid with evening thunderstorms
|Indiranagar
|30°C
|22°C
|Cloudy skies and cool breeze
|Hebbal
|31°C
|21°C
|Mild winds and cloudy atmosphere
|Yelahanka
|30°C
|20°C
|Intermittent showers possible
Meteorologists said Bangalore’s weather remains comparatively cooler than several north Indian cities due to regular pre monsoon cloud activity and evening rainfall patterns.
Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?
Several parts of Bangalore received light showers and cloudy weather on May 20, bringing temporary relief from warm daytime temperatures. The city is expected to continue witnessing similar weather patterns today.
|Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Weather Change
|Electronic City
|30°C
|31°C
|Slight increase in humidity
|Whitefield
|29°C
|30°C
|Cloud cover continues
|Koramangala
|30°C
|31°C
|Thunderstorm chances rise
|Indiranagar
|29°C
|30°C
|Cooler evening conditions
|Hebbal
|30°C
|31°C
|Gusty winds expected
Weather experts said Bangalore’s temperatures remain stable due to frequent moisture inflow and cloud formation across south Karnataka.
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
The changing weather pattern may slightly affect transportation and daily commuting across Bangalore during evening hours.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slow movement during evening rain
|Flights
|Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
|Train & Metro Services
|Mostly normal operations expected
|Daily Life
|Pleasant mornings but humid afternoons
|IT Corridors
|Traffic congestion during peak rain hours
Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious during evening travel as sudden rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
The India Meteorological Department has issued rain and thunderstorm advisories for Bangalore and nearby districts as pre-monsoon activity continues across Karnataka.
|Alert Type
|Details
|Rain Alert
|Light to moderate rainfall likely
|Thunderstorm Warning
|Possible during evening hours
|Gusty Wind Alert
|Winds may reach 30–40 kmph
|Heatwave Alert
|No severe heatwave warning
|Humidity Concern
|Moderate humidity levels expected
Meteorologists said cloud development over southern peninsular India may continue triggering scattered rainfall over the next few days.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|21 May 2026
|21°C – 31°C
|Light rain and cloudy weather
|22 May 2026
|21°C – 30°C
|Thunderstorms possible
|23 May 2026
|21°C – 30°C
|Rain activity may increase
|24 May 2026
|20°C – 29°C
|Cooler conditions expected
|25 May 2026
|20°C – 29°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|26 May 2026
|20°C – 30°C
|Intermittent rainfall likely
|27 May 2026
|20°C – 30°C
|Pleasant evening weather
|28 May 2026
|20°C – 29°C
|Moderate rainfall activity
|29 May 2026
|20°C – 29°C
|Humidity remains stable
|30 May 2026
|20°C – 28°C
|Cooler weather likely
|31 May 2026
|20°C – 28°C
|Stronger pre-monsoon activity
|1 June 2026
|20°C – 27°C
|Frequent cloud formation
|2 June 2026
|19°C – 27°C
|Scattered showers possible
|3 June 2026
|19°C – 27°C
|Rainfall activity continues
Weather experts believe Bangalore may continue experiencing relatively pleasant conditions compared to other metro cities as pre monsoon activity strengthens further across southern India.
Also Read: West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights