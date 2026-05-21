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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

The highest temperature of Bangalore today 21 May 2026 is predicted to be around 33°C and lowest around 23°C. Currently the temperature is 25°C. Rainy conditions are predicted throughout the week.

Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 08:39 IST

Bangalore is expected to witness a mix of cloudy skies, light rainfall activity and pleasant evening temperatures on May 21, 2026, as pre monsoon conditions continue strengthening across Karnataka. According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of Bangalore including Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala and Indiranagar may experience brief spells of rain, gusty winds and increased cloud cover during late afternoon and evening hours.

What Is the Weather Today Across Bangalore? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Area Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition
Electronic City 31°C 21°C Cloudy with light rain chances
Whitefield 30°C 21°C Pleasant weather with drizzle possible
Koramangala 31°C 22°C Humid with evening thunderstorms
Indiranagar 30°C 22°C Cloudy skies and cool breeze
Hebbal 31°C 21°C Mild winds and cloudy atmosphere
Yelahanka 30°C 20°C Intermittent showers possible

Meteorologists said Bangalore’s weather remains comparatively cooler than several north Indian cities due to regular pre monsoon cloud activity and evening rainfall patterns.

Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Several parts of Bangalore received light showers and cloudy weather on May 20, bringing temporary relief from warm daytime temperatures. The city is expected to continue witnessing similar weather patterns today.

You Might Be Interested In
Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
Electronic City 30°C 31°C Slight increase in humidity
Whitefield 29°C 30°C Cloud cover continues
Koramangala 30°C 31°C Thunderstorm chances rise
Indiranagar 29°C 30°C Cooler evening conditions
Hebbal 30°C 31°C Gusty winds expected

Weather experts said Bangalore’s temperatures remain stable due to frequent moisture inflow and cloud formation across south Karnataka.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

The changing weather pattern may slightly affect transportation and daily commuting across Bangalore during evening hours.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during evening rain
Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
Train & Metro Services Mostly normal operations expected
Daily Life Pleasant mornings but humid afternoons
IT Corridors Traffic congestion during peak rain hours

Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious during evening travel as sudden rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued rain and thunderstorm advisories for Bangalore and nearby districts as pre-monsoon activity continues across Karnataka.

Alert Type Details
Rain Alert Light to moderate rainfall likely
Thunderstorm Warning Possible during evening hours
Gusty Wind Alert Winds may reach 30–40 kmph
Heatwave Alert No severe heatwave warning
Humidity Concern Moderate humidity levels expected

Meteorologists said cloud development over southern peninsular India may continue triggering scattered rainfall over the next few days.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
21 May 2026 21°C – 31°C Light rain and cloudy weather
22 May 2026 21°C – 30°C Thunderstorms possible
23 May 2026 21°C – 30°C Rain activity may increase
24 May 2026 20°C – 29°C Cooler conditions expected
25 May 2026 20°C – 29°C Cloudy skies continue
26 May 2026 20°C – 30°C Intermittent rainfall likely
27 May 2026 20°C – 30°C Pleasant evening weather
28 May 2026 20°C – 29°C Moderate rainfall activity
29 May 2026 20°C – 29°C Humidity remains stable
30 May 2026 20°C – 28°C Cooler weather likely
31 May 2026 20°C – 28°C Stronger pre-monsoon activity
1 June 2026 20°C – 27°C Frequent cloud formation
2 June 2026 19°C – 27°C Scattered showers possible
3 June 2026 19°C – 27°C Rainfall activity continues

Weather experts believe Bangalore may continue experiencing relatively pleasant conditions compared to other metro cities as pre monsoon activity strengthens further across southern India.

Also Read: West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

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Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
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Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

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Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights
Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

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