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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Taxi, Auto Strike: Will Ola, Uber, Rapido Operate Today? A Guide For Commuters

Delhi Taxi, Auto Strike: Will Ola, Uber, Rapido Operate Today? A Guide For Commuters

Chakka Jam Today: Commercial vehicle drivers across Delhi-NCR have launched a three-day protest from May 21 to 23 over rising fuel costs and unrevised fares. More than 68 transport unions are participating in the agitation, warning of disruptions to cab, taxi and auto services. The strike is also aimed at opposing new government and CAQM regulations affecting transport operators and drivers.

Delhi-NCR Chakka Jam from May 21-23 may disrupt cab, taxi and auto services amid drivers’ protest over fares. Photo: ANI.
Delhi-NCR Chakka Jam from May 21-23 may disrupt cab, taxi and auto services amid drivers’ protest over fares. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 08:58 IST

Chakka Jam Today: Commuters across Delhi-NCR may face transport disruptions, longer waiting times and overcrowded public transport services over the next three days as commercial vehicle drivers’ unions have announced a strike from May 21 to May 23. The protest has been called over rising fuel prices – petrol & diesel –  unrevised fares and new regulatory measures affecting transport operators. The protest has been announced by multiple commercial vehicle unions, including the “Chalak Shakti Union”, which informed the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Police Commissioner about the planned strike through an official letter. According to the union, the protest is being organised “in solidarity with a nationwide agitation announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress”.

Why Transport Unions Have Called the Strike, Chakka Jam

Transport bodies have argued that fares for taxis and commercial vehicles in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years despite continuous increases in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel.

The unions said repeated fuel price hikes have sharply increased operating expenses, making it difficult for drivers to sustain earnings and manage daily costs.

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Apart from fare revision demands, the strike is also aimed at protesting recent policy measures introduced by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which transporters claim will negatively impact operators and supply chains.

More than 68 transport unions from across Delhi-NCR are participating in the agitation.

What Are The Demands Of Taxi, Cab Drivers In Delhi, NCR?

One of the biggest reasons behind the strike is the recent increase in Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) charges, which came into effect on April 19.

Under the revised rates 

ECC on light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks was increased from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000.
Charges for three-axle and heavier vehicles were raised from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000.

Transport unions have also objected to the government’s decision to increase the ECC by 5 per cent every year.

According to transporters, the cess is being imposed on all goods vehicles entering Delhi, including empty trucks arriving for loading as well as vehicles carrying essential commodities.

Another major issue raised by transport bodies is the CAQM proposal to ban BS-4 and older commercial vehicles from entering Delhi-NCR starting November 1, 2026, as part of anti-pollution measures.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has criticised the proposed restrictions, arguing t

Delhi Cab, Taxi Protest: Services Likely to Be Affected

The strike is expected to impact several modes of transport and last-mile connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

Services likely to face disruption include:

App-based cab services such as Ola, Uber and Rapido

Auto-rickshaw services across Delhi-NCR

Commercial taxi operations

Peak-hour local transport connectivity

Last-mile connectivity to metro stations, railway stations and office areas

Cab availability and waiting times during office rush hours

Services Expected to Continue Normally

Despite the strike, some major public transport services are expected to operate without disruption:

Delhi Metro services

DTC bus services

Cab and Auto Drivers Raise Concerns

Cab and auto unions supporting the strike have separately highlighted the financial strain on drivers caused by rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

Drivers say increasing fuel costs, vehicle maintenance expenses, app-based aggregator commissions and loan EMIs have made survival increasingly difficult.

Ahead of the strike, AIMTC wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seeking an immediate revision in taxi fares and stronger protections for commercial drivers.

The Chalak Shakti Union also accused app-based cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido of exploiting drivers financially.

“App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation,” the union alleged, according to ANI.

The union said rising fuel costs were affecting the livelihoods of middle-class drivers and their families.

“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families,” said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the union, while announcing the “Chakka Jam” from May 21 to 23, according to PTI.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

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Delhi Taxi, Auto Strike: Will Ola, Uber, Rapido Operate Today? A Guide For Commuters
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Delhi Taxi, Auto Strike: Will Ola, Uber, Rapido Operate Today? A Guide For Commuters

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Delhi Taxi, Auto Strike: Will Ola, Uber, Rapido Operate Today? A Guide For Commuters
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