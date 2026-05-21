IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR and MI? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues to be a thriller. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) to keep their playoff hopes alive. The three-time champions are now one win away from possibly completing a historic comeback to make it into the IPL 2026 playoffs. Manish Pandey was named the player of the match for his knock of 45 runs as KKR won by four wickets in the 19th over. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine once again was the star performer with the ball in hand for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. The veteran spinner gave only 13 runs in his four overs while picking up a wicket.

KKR vs MI: Match Summary And First Innings Performance

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ajinkya Rahane won a crucial toss at Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. With rain being around the corner in Kolkata, it was a crucial toss win as the chasing team is often in an advantageous position with rain being around the corner. It was an incredible bowling performance from the Knight Riders. Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green were great with their line and length with the new ball. The two pacers struck twice each with the new ball to reduce the Mumbai Indians to 41 for four.

Sunil Narine applied a choke on the MI middle-order batters. The veteran spinner gave only 13 runs in his four overs while picking up the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Corbin Bosch, meanwhile, scored 32 runs in 18 balls to provide a strong finish, powering the visitors to a score of 147 runs.

KKR vs MI: Manish Pandey And Rovman Powell Lead The Tricky Chase

The chase of 148 was not as straightforward as the Knight Riders had hoped. Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cameron Green were dismissed with only 54 runs on the board. However, Manish Pandey, batting for the first time in IPL 2026, shared a crucial 64-run stand for the third wicket with Rovman Powell. Manish scored 45 runs in 33 balls and was named the player of the match. Powell scored 40 runs in 30 balls as the duo led KKR to a win. However, Rinku Singh and Tejasvi Dahiya, who were the concussion replacement for Angkrish Raghuvanshi, could not finish the match off quickly, which could have boosted KKR’s net run rate.

KKR vs MI: Top Scorers And Man Of The Match Award

Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell were the top scorers in the KKR vs MI match. Pandey, who was also named the player of the match, scored 45 runs in 33 balls. In his knock, the middle-order batter struck six fours. Meanwhile, Powell smashed four fours and a couple of sixes in his knock of 40 runs in 30 balls. The two batters led KKR to a much-needed win by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

Also Read: How Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 4-Wicket Win Over MI? Qualification Scenarios Explained