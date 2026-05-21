LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana business news Raul Castro Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League 2026 final as Unai Emery secured a record-extending fifth title. Goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers ended Villa’s 30-year trophy drought and sealed Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg to win the Europa League. Image Credit: X/@AVFCOfficial
Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg to win the Europa League. Image Credit: X/@AVFCOfficial

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 08:48 IST

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa, Europa League: Aston Villa defeated Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday, ending a 30-year trophy drought and giving their coach Unai Emery a record-extending fifth victory in the competition thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia. After defeating Bayern Munich in the final, Villa won their first major trophy since winning the English League Cup in 1996 and their first continental championship since winning the European Cup in 1982, thanks to a third goal from Morgan Rogers.

Following Tottenham Hotspur’s victory in the Europa League the previous season, Premier League teams were able to maintain a rare continental hat-trick with Arsenal in the Champions League final and Crystal Palace to compete in the Conference League final.

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Tielmans, Buendia and Rogers score



After Rogers’ floated cross from a short corner was grabbed onto by the unmarked Belgian and his low volley arrowed into the net, Tielemans scored an incredible goal for Villa in minute forty-one. Just before halftime, Buendia scored another incredible goal, making the score 2-0. Goalie Noah Atubolu had little chance when the Argentine playmaker curled a left-footed shot into the far corner after Freiburg gave Villa too much room on the edge of their area. In minute fifty-eight, Buendia turned provider when his low cross into the six-yard box from the left was punched home at the near post, giving Rogers the third goal.

“I feel amazing,” Tielemans told TNT. “We put in a shift, top performance, we had a great season, and to top it off with this, it’s amazing. “We only had one day to practise, we did it on Monday, and it worked brilliantly tonight. “It’s been a season with a lot of ups and downs. We started so so bad, our standards were very very poor but the way we turned things around was great, credit to the players, credit to the staff, we just kept working, kept believing, and we got the win in the end, Champions League next season and a trophy.”

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery wins his fifth Europa League



Villa manager Emery kept up his remarkable record in the competition with a fifth victory, three with Sevilla, one with Villarreal, and now with the English Villa. Emery moved level with record-holders Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, and Giovanni Trapattoni on five European trophies.

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Freiburg fail to make history

Freiburg were hoping to win their first major silverware in their 122-year-old history but rarely threatened the Villa goal. “The team believed until the end, but we faced an Aston Villa (side) with a lot of class. We are very proud of what we have achieved,” Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo said. “We wanted to win this cup. Unfortunately we didn’t make it and this must be accepted. If you give space to players like Tielemans and Buendia … they made perfect shots. The first goal gave Aston Villa strength.”

Also Read: How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought
Tags: Aston Villa vs Freiburgaston-villaEmiliano Buendiaeuropa leagueEuropa League Final 2026Morgan RogersSC Freiburgunai-emeryYouri Tielemans

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 20 After KKR vs MI—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history

KKR vs MI: Did Hardik Pandya Just Play His Final IPL Match For Mumbai Indians? Failure At Eden Gardens Sparks Rumours — Here’s What We Know

How Can Mohun Bagan Win ISL 2025-26 Title As Mariners Face Sporting Delhi On Final Match Day? All Scenarios Explained

IPL vs Bollywood! Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Janhvi Kapoor, Actress Knocks Out Spectator’s Phone: WATCH Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

UP Weather Report Today 21 May 2026: Banda, Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Prayagraj And Other Districts Temperature, Rain Forecast With IMD Insights

Stocks To Watch Today On May 21: HCLTech, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, IOC In Focus Ahead Of Trade

West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

Stock Market Outlook Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start; Can Sensex, Nifty Sustain Recovery On May 21?

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

21 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Leo, Aries & Libra To See Big Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

The Boys Finale Explained: Homelander’s Death, Why Hughie Kills Butcher And Starlight’s Future Revealed

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought
SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought
SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought
SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

QUICK LINKS