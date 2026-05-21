SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa, Europa League: Aston Villa defeated Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday, ending a 30-year trophy drought and giving their coach Unai Emery a record-extending fifth victory in the competition thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia. After defeating Bayern Munich in the final, Villa won their first major trophy since winning the English League Cup in 1996 and their first continental championship since winning the European Cup in 1982, thanks to a third goal from Morgan Rogers.

Following Tottenham Hotspur’s victory in the Europa League the previous season, Premier League teams were able to maintain a rare continental hat-trick with Arsenal in the Champions League final and Crystal Palace to compete in the Conference League final.

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Tielmans, Buendia and Rogers score







After Rogers’ floated cross from a short corner was grabbed onto by the unmarked Belgian and his low volley arrowed into the net, Tielemans scored an incredible goal for Villa in minute forty-one. Just before halftime, Buendia scored another incredible goal, making the score 2-0. Goalie Noah Atubolu had little chance when the Argentine playmaker curled a left-footed shot into the far corner after Freiburg gave Villa too much room on the edge of their area. In minute fifty-eight, Buendia turned provider when his low cross into the six-yard box from the left was punched home at the near post, giving Rogers the third goal.

“I feel amazing,” Tielemans told TNT. “We put in a shift, top performance, we had a great season, and to top it off with this, it’s amazing. “We only had one day to practise, we did it on Monday, and it worked brilliantly tonight. “It’s been a season with a lot of ups and downs. We started so so bad, our standards were very very poor but the way we turned things around was great, credit to the players, credit to the staff, we just kept working, kept believing, and we got the win in the end, Champions League next season and a trophy.”

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery wins his fifth Europa League







Villa manager Emery kept up his remarkable record in the competition with a fifth victory, three with Sevilla, one with Villarreal, and now with the English Villa. Emery moved level with record-holders Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, and Giovanni Trapattoni on five European trophies.

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Freiburg fail to make history

Freiburg were hoping to win their first major silverware in their 122-year-old history but rarely threatened the Villa goal. “The team believed until the end, but we faced an Aston Villa (side) with a lot of class. We are very proud of what we have achieved,” Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo said. “We wanted to win this cup. Unfortunately we didn’t make it and this must be accepted. If you give space to players like Tielemans and Buendia … they made perfect shots. The first goal gave Aston Villa strength.”

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