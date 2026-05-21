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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs

More uncertainty looms over crude supply and transport costs this week, with India’s fuel prices back in the spotlight. Two price revisions in petrol and diesel within a span of two days have raised the question of whether policymakers will signal further action. Adding to the pressure, Delhi-NCR is witnessing a large commercial vehicle strike even as schools are gearing up to reopen and households are preparing for higher expenses.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 09:23 IST

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, May 21, 2026: Thursday could provide some important signals if you’ve been wondering whether fuel prices are finally stabilising or whether another hike could still be on the horizon. India’s petrol and diesel prices were unchanged in all the major cities on May 21, after the fuel retailers announced two price hikes during the past week. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presiding over a crucial meet of his council of ministers in New Delhi, and the gathering is generating many speculations about some immediate step to manage the fuel supply, inflation and economic stability.

The background is still light. India continues to grapple with the problem of rising energy prices as supply disruptions in West Asia and volatility in crude markets have raised concerns about import and domestic fuel economics.

Why Is the Market Watching Today’s Meeting? 

This is the first council of ministers meeting of the year and comes at a time when fuel and energy security have become a priority again.

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Authorities have raised petrol and diesel prices twice in the last ten days. In the first round, rates were hiked by Rs 3 a litre in big cities and then increased by another up to about 90 paise a litre earlier this week.

If volatility of a crude nature continues, the market will look to whether authorities are talking about other measures of support, supply-side measures or policy measures.

Why Oil Companies Are Being Squeezed

India imports most of its crude requirement, and any disruption in the global markets makes domestic fuel pricing very sensitive.

State-owned refiners are already changing their sourcing strategies. Refiners have started ramping up spot purchases and altering crude buying plans as supply disruptions linked to West Asia tensions and concerns over shipping routes, reports said.

Oil marketing companies are feeling margin pressure with crude staying elevated, which is one reason analysts continue to debate whether further fuel adjustments may eventually become necessary, industry experts say.

Petrol Prices Today: City-Wise Rates on May 21

City Petrol Price Change
New Delhi ₹98.64 0.00
Mumbai ₹107.59 0.00
Kolkata ₹109.70 0.00
Chennai ₹104.57 -₹0.35
Gurugram ₹99.51 +₹0.13
Noida ₹98.91 +₹0.45
Bengaluru ₹107.12 -₹0.04
Hyderabad ₹111.84 -₹0.04
Jaipur ₹109.40 +₹0.40
Lucknow ₹98.40 -₹0.02
Patna ₹109.87 +₹0.05
Thiruvananthapuram ₹111.71 +₹0.18

Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise Rates on May 21

City Diesel Price Change
New Delhi ₹91.58 +₹0.91
Mumbai ₹94.08 +₹0.94
Kolkata ₹96.07 +₹0.94
Chennai ₹96.13 +₹0.88
Gurugram ₹92.01 +₹1.07
Noida ₹98.91 +₹0.82
Bengaluru ₹95.04 +₹0.94
Hyderabad ₹99.95 +₹0.99
Jaipur ₹93.81 +₹0.91
Lucknow ₹91.72 +₹0.71
Patna ₹96.11 +₹1.14
Thiruvananthapuram ₹100.59 +₹1.21

Delhi-NCR Strike: Will Daily Commute Become Costlier?

The pressure from fuel prices is now spilling over into transport.

Commercial vehicle unions across Delhi-NCR have announced a strike from May 21 to May 23 with reports of more than 68 unions joining the agitation. The drivers are demanding fare revision, saying the operating economics have become difficult after repeated hikes in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

This may lead to an increase in waiting time, congestion in other modes of transport and possible problems in the availability of cabs and autos for commuters.

Also Read: Delhi Taxi, Auto Strike: Will Ola, Uber, Rapido Operate Today? A Guide For Commuters

Fuel Price Outlook: Is Another Petrol or Diesel Hike Around The Corner?

Fuel prices have paused for now, but the bigger question for markets and households remains unchanged: was this week’s increase enough, or is more repricing still ahead? With crude volatility, transport unrest and policy attention converging, the next few sessions could become important for both consumers and investors.

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs
Tags: autocrude oil pricesDelhi NCR cab auto strikedelhi-ncrDiesel price todayFuel Price Hike Indiapetrol diesel prices todaypetrol price today Indiaprotestrapidotaxi

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 21: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? PM Modi-Led Meeting, Delhi-NCR Taxi, Auto Strike Put Focus Back On Costs

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