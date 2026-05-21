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Home > Regionals News > Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights

Jammu And Kashmir is set to receive rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds with Temperatures ranging From 11°C to highest 25 °C.

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights (Image: ANI)
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 09:23 IST

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness unstable weather conditions on May 21, 2026, with rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and even snowfall likely in higher reaches including Gulmarg and Sonmarg. According to the India Meteorological Department, a fresh western disturbance is influencing weather activity across the Kashmir Valley, leading to cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall in several districts.

What Is the Weather Today Across Jammu And Kashmir? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

City/Region

Max Temp

You Might Be Interested In

Min Temp

Weather Condition

Srinagar

22°C

11°C

Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms

Gulmarg

14°C

5°C

Rain and possible snowfall in higher reaches

Pahalgam

18°C

7°C

Cool weather with scattered showers

Anantnag

21°C

10°C

Thunderstorms and gusty winds possible

Sonmarg

12°C

4°C

Snowfall likely in upper areas

Jammu

35°C

24°C

Warm with isolated thunderstorms

Meteorologists said moisture activity and western disturbance conditions may continue affecting Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 to 48 hours.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Changing weather conditions may affect transportation and tourism activities across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in hilly regions.

Sector Affected

Expected Impact

Road Traffic

Slippery roads in rain-hit and hilly areas

Flights

Possible delays due to low visibility and rain

Train Services

Mostly normal but weather monitoring continues

Tourism Activity

Travel disruptions possible in Gulmarg and Sonmarg

Daily Life

Cool weather with intermittent rainfall

Authorities have advised tourists and commuters to remain cautious while travelling through mountainous routes due to rainfall and possible landslide-prone conditions.

Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Several areas across Kashmir witnessed cloudy weather, rainfall and sudden temperature drops on May 20, while higher altitudes experienced fresh snowfall activity. Similar conditions are expected to continue today.

Region

Yesterday Temperature

Today Temperature

Weather Change

Srinagar

23°C

22°C

Cooler with rainfall activity

Gulmarg

15°C

14°C

Snow chances increase

Pahalgam

19°C

18°C

Cloudy and windy conditions

Anantnag

22°C

21°C

Thunderstorms likely

Jammu

36°C

35°C

Slight relief from heat

Residents in several districts reported gusty winds and sudden evening showers as western disturbance conditions intensified over north India.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued rain, thunderstorm and gusty wind advisories for multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Alert Type

Details

Rain Alert

Moderate rainfall likely in several districts

Thunderstorm Warning

Lightning activity possible

Snowfall Advisory

Higher reaches may receive snowfall

Gusty Wind Alert

Winds may reach 40–50 kmph

Heatwave Alert

No severe heatwave warning in Kashmir Valley

Weather experts said western disturbance activity may continue bringing unstable weather across the region through the weekend.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date

Expected Temperature

Weather Trend

21 May 2026

11°C – 22°C

Rain and thunderstorms likely

22 May 2026

10°C – 21°C

Cloudy skies continue

23 May 2026

10°C – 20°C

Rainfall activity may increase

24 May 2026

9°C – 20°C

Cool and breezy weather

25 May 2026

9°C – 21°C

Scattered showers expected

26 May 2026

10°C – 22°C

Intermittent rainfall likely

27 May 2026

11°C – 23°C

Partial sunshine possible

28 May 2026

11°C – 24°C

Pleasant daytime weather

29 May 2026

12°C – 25°C

Slight warming trend

30 May 2026

12°C – 25°C

Stable weather conditions

31 May 2026

13°C – 26°C

Cloud formation possible

1 June 2026

13°C – 26°C

Light rainfall chances return

2 June 2026

12°C – 25°C

Cool and cloudy conditions

3 June 2026

12°C – 24°C

Rain activity may continue

Meteorologists expect weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir to remain dynamic over the coming days as western disturbances and pre-monsoon activity continue influencing northern India.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

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Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights
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Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights
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