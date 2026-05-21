Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness unstable weather conditions on May 21, 2026, with rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and even snowfall likely in higher reaches including Gulmarg and Sonmarg. According to the India Meteorological Department, a fresh western disturbance is influencing weather activity across the Kashmir Valley, leading to cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall in several districts.

What Is the Weather Today Across Jammu And Kashmir? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Meteorologists said moisture activity and western disturbance conditions may continue affecting Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 to 48 hours.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Changing weather conditions may affect transportation and tourism activities across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in hilly regions.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slippery roads in rain-hit and hilly areas Flights Possible delays due to low visibility and rain Train Services Mostly normal but weather monitoring continues Tourism Activity Travel disruptions possible in Gulmarg and Sonmarg Daily Life Cool weather with intermittent rainfall

Authorities have advised tourists and commuters to remain cautious while travelling through mountainous routes due to rainfall and possible landslide-prone conditions.

Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Several areas across Kashmir witnessed cloudy weather, rainfall and sudden temperature drops on May 20, while higher altitudes experienced fresh snowfall activity. Similar conditions are expected to continue today.

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change Srinagar 23°C 22°C Cooler with rainfall activity Gulmarg 15°C 14°C Snow chances increase Pahalgam 19°C 18°C Cloudy and windy conditions Anantnag 22°C 21°C Thunderstorms likely Jammu 36°C 35°C Slight relief from heat

Residents in several districts reported gusty winds and sudden evening showers as western disturbance conditions intensified over north India.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued rain, thunderstorm and gusty wind advisories for multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Alert Type Details Rain Alert Moderate rainfall likely in several districts Thunderstorm Warning Lightning activity possible Snowfall Advisory Higher reaches may receive snowfall Gusty Wind Alert Winds may reach 40–50 kmph Heatwave Alert No severe heatwave warning in Kashmir Valley

Weather experts said western disturbance activity may continue bringing unstable weather across the region through the weekend.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 21 May 2026 11°C – 22°C Rain and thunderstorms likely 22 May 2026 10°C – 21°C Cloudy skies continue 23 May 2026 10°C – 20°C Rainfall activity may increase 24 May 2026 9°C – 20°C Cool and breezy weather 25 May 2026 9°C – 21°C Scattered showers expected 26 May 2026 10°C – 22°C Intermittent rainfall likely 27 May 2026 11°C – 23°C Partial sunshine possible 28 May 2026 11°C – 24°C Pleasant daytime weather 29 May 2026 12°C – 25°C Slight warming trend 30 May 2026 12°C – 25°C Stable weather conditions 31 May 2026 13°C – 26°C Cloud formation possible 1 June 2026 13°C – 26°C Light rainfall chances return 2 June 2026 12°C – 25°C Cool and cloudy conditions 3 June 2026 12°C – 24°C Rain activity may continue

Meteorologists expect weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir to remain dynamic over the coming days as western disturbances and pre-monsoon activity continue influencing northern India.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights