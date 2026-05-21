Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness unstable weather conditions on May 21, 2026, with rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and even snowfall likely in higher reaches including Gulmarg and Sonmarg. According to the India Meteorological Department, a fresh western disturbance is influencing weather activity across the Kashmir Valley, leading to cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall in several districts.
What Is the Weather Today Across Jammu And Kashmir? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
|
City/Region
|
Max Temp
|
Min Temp
|
Weather Condition
|
Srinagar
|
22°C
|
11°C
|
Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms
|
Gulmarg
|
14°C
|
5°C
|
Rain and possible snowfall in higher reaches
|
Pahalgam
|
18°C
|
7°C
|
Cool weather with scattered showers
|
Anantnag
|
21°C
|
10°C
|
Thunderstorms and gusty winds possible
|
Sonmarg
|
12°C
|
4°C
|
Snowfall likely in upper areas
|
Jammu
|
35°C
|
24°C
|
Warm with isolated thunderstorms
Meteorologists said moisture activity and western disturbance conditions may continue affecting Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 to 48 hours.
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
Changing weather conditions may affect transportation and tourism activities across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in hilly regions.
|
Sector Affected
|
Expected Impact
|
Road Traffic
|
Slippery roads in rain-hit and hilly areas
|
Flights
|
Possible delays due to low visibility and rain
|
Train Services
|
Mostly normal but weather monitoring continues
|
Tourism Activity
|
Travel disruptions possible in Gulmarg and Sonmarg
|
Daily Life
|
Cool weather with intermittent rainfall
Authorities have advised tourists and commuters to remain cautious while travelling through mountainous routes due to rainfall and possible landslide-prone conditions.
Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?
Several areas across Kashmir witnessed cloudy weather, rainfall and sudden temperature drops on May 20, while higher altitudes experienced fresh snowfall activity. Similar conditions are expected to continue today.
|
Region
|
Yesterday Temperature
|
Today Temperature
|
Weather Change
|
Srinagar
|
23°C
|
22°C
|
Cooler with rainfall activity
|
Gulmarg
|
15°C
|
14°C
|
Snow chances increase
|
Pahalgam
|
19°C
|
18°C
|
Cloudy and windy conditions
|
Anantnag
|
22°C
|
21°C
|
Thunderstorms likely
|
Jammu
|
36°C
|
35°C
|
Slight relief from heat
Residents in several districts reported gusty winds and sudden evening showers as western disturbance conditions intensified over north India.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
The India Meteorological Department has issued rain, thunderstorm and gusty wind advisories for multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
|
Alert Type
|
Details
|
Rain Alert
|
Moderate rainfall likely in several districts
|
Thunderstorm Warning
|
Lightning activity possible
|
Snowfall Advisory
|
Higher reaches may receive snowfall
|
Gusty Wind Alert
|
Winds may reach 40–50 kmph
|
Heatwave Alert
|
No severe heatwave warning in Kashmir Valley
Weather experts said western disturbance activity may continue bringing unstable weather across the region through the weekend.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
|
Date
|
Expected Temperature
|
Weather Trend
|
21 May 2026
|
11°C – 22°C
|
Rain and thunderstorms likely
|
22 May 2026
|
10°C – 21°C
|
Cloudy skies continue
|
23 May 2026
|
10°C – 20°C
|
Rainfall activity may increase
|
24 May 2026
|
9°C – 20°C
|
Cool and breezy weather
|
25 May 2026
|
9°C – 21°C
|
Scattered showers expected
|
26 May 2026
|
10°C – 22°C
|
Intermittent rainfall likely
|
27 May 2026
|
11°C – 23°C
|
Partial sunshine possible
|
28 May 2026
|
11°C – 24°C
|
Pleasant daytime weather
|
29 May 2026
|
12°C – 25°C
|
Slight warming trend
|
30 May 2026
|
12°C – 25°C
|
Stable weather conditions
|
31 May 2026
|
13°C – 26°C
|
Cloud formation possible
|
1 June 2026
|
13°C – 26°C
|
Light rainfall chances return
|
2 June 2026
|
12°C – 25°C
|
Cool and cloudy conditions
|
3 June 2026
|
12°C – 24°C
|
Rain activity may continue
Meteorologists expect weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir to remain dynamic over the coming days as western disturbances and pre-monsoon activity continue influencing northern India.
Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights