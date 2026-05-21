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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

Maharashtra right now sees a temperature of 34°C, with mostly sunny conditions. Highest temperature is predicted to be around 40°C and lowest 28°C.

Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 10:00 IST

Maharashtra is witnessing contrasting weather conditions on May 21, 2026, as coastal regions continue facing humid conditions while interior districts battle rising temperatures and isolated thunderstorm activity. According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik may experience a combination of heat, cloud cover, gusty winds and scattered rainfall over the next 24 hours as pre-monsoon activity gradually intensifies across the state.

What Is the Weather Today Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

City

Max Temp

You Might Be Interested In

Min Temp

Weather Condition

Mumbai

35°C

28°C

Hot and humid with cloudy skies

Pune

37°C

24°C

Warm weather with thunderstorm chances

Nagpur

43°C

29°C

Severe heatwave conditions

Nashik

39°C

25°C

Dry heat with evening cloud cover

Thane

34°C

27°C

Humid atmosphere and light rain chances

Aurangabad

41°C

27°C

Hot weather with gusty winds

Meteorologists said coastal humidity remains high across Mumbai Metropolitan Region while Vidarbha districts including Nagpur continue experiencing intense daytime heat.

Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed unstable weather conditions on May 20, including brief rainfall activity in Pune and cloudy weather in Mumbai, while Vidarbha remained under severe heatwave conditions.

Region

Yesterday Temperature

Today Temperature

Weather Change

Mumbai

34°C

35°C

Humidity increased

Pune

36°C

37°C

Thunderstorm chances rise

Nagpur

42°C

43°C

Heatwave intensifies

Nashik

38°C

39°C

Dry heat continues

Thane

33°C

34°C

Cloud cover persists

Weather experts said pre-monsoon cloud activity may gradually increase over western Maharashtra during evening hours.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Changing weather conditions across Maharashtra may affect transportation and outdoor activities in several cities.

Sector Affected

Expected Impact

Road Traffic

Slow movement during heavy rain or peak heat

Flights

Minor delays possible during thunderstorms

Train Travel

Heat discomfort for passengers

Daily Life

Humid afternoons and warm nights

Coastal Areas

Sticky weather and gusty winds likely

Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during afternoon hours, especially in heatwave-affected districts.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather advisories for Maharashtra as heatwave and thunderstorm activity continue across different regions of the state.

Alert Type

Details

Heatwave Alert

Active in Vidarbha districts

Rainfall Chances

Moderate in western Maharashtra

Thunderstorm Warning

Possible during evening hours

Gusty Wind Alert

Winds may reach 30–40 kmph

Coastal Advisory

Humid conditions continue in Mumbai region

Forecasters say moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea combined with rising temperatures may continue triggering isolated rain and thunderstorm activity.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date

Expected Temperature

Weather Trend

21 May 2026

28°C – 43°C

Heatwave and humid conditions continue

22 May 2026

28°C – 42°C

Thunderstorm chances increase

23 May 2026

27°C – 42°C

Cloud cover likely in western districts

24 May 2026

27°C – 41°C

Warm and humid atmosphere

25 May 2026

27°C – 41°C

Isolated showers possible

26 May 2026

27°C – 40°C

Pre-monsoon activity strengthens

27 May 2026

26°C – 40°C

Gusty winds and cloud formation

28 May 2026

26°C – 39°C

Slight temperature drop expected

29 May 2026

26°C – 39°C

Humidity remains high

30 May 2026

26°C – 38°C

Scattered rainfall likely

31 May 2026

25°C – 38°C

Cloudy skies continue

1 June 2026

25°C – 37°C

Rain activity may increase

2 June 2026

25°C – 36°C

Cooler conditions possible

3 June 2026

24°C – 35°C

Early monsoon signs may appear

Weather experts believe Maharashtra may witness stronger pre-monsoon rainfall activity toward the end of May as atmospheric moisture levels continue increasing across western and coastal regions.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights

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Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
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Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

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Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

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