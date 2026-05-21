Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

Maharashtra is witnessing contrasting weather conditions on May 21, 2026, as coastal regions continue facing humid conditions while interior districts battle rising temperatures and isolated thunderstorm activity. According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik may experience a combination of heat, cloud cover, gusty winds and scattered rainfall over the next 24 hours as pre-monsoon activity gradually intensifies across the state.
What Is the Weather Today Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
|
City
|
Max Temp
|
Min Temp
|
Weather Condition
|
Mumbai
|
35°C
|
28°C
|
Hot and humid with cloudy skies
|
Pune
|
37°C
|
24°C
|
Warm weather with thunderstorm chances
|
Nagpur
|
43°C
|
29°C
|
Severe heatwave conditions
|
Nashik
|
39°C
|
25°C
|
Dry heat with evening cloud cover
|
Thane
|
34°C
|
27°C
|
Humid atmosphere and light rain chances
|
Aurangabad
|
41°C
|
27°C
|
Hot weather with gusty winds
Meteorologists said coastal humidity remains high across Mumbai Metropolitan Region while Vidarbha districts including Nagpur continue experiencing intense daytime heat.
Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?
Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed unstable weather conditions on May 20, including brief rainfall activity in Pune and cloudy weather in Mumbai, while Vidarbha remained under severe heatwave conditions.
|
Region
|
Yesterday Temperature
|
Today Temperature
|
Weather Change
|
Mumbai
|
34°C
|
35°C
|
Humidity increased
|
Pune
|
36°C
|
37°C
|
Thunderstorm chances rise
|
Nagpur
|
42°C
|
43°C
|
Heatwave intensifies
|
Nashik
|
38°C
|
39°C
|
Dry heat continues
|
Thane
|
33°C
|
34°C
|
Cloud cover persists
Weather experts said pre-monsoon cloud activity may gradually increase over western Maharashtra during evening hours.
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
Changing weather conditions across Maharashtra may affect transportation and outdoor activities in several cities.
|
Sector Affected
|
Expected Impact
|
Road Traffic
|
Slow movement during heavy rain or peak heat
|
Flights
|
Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
|
Train Travel
|
Heat discomfort for passengers
|
Daily Life
|
Humid afternoons and warm nights
|
Coastal Areas
|
Sticky weather and gusty winds likely
Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during afternoon hours, especially in heatwave-affected districts.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather advisories for Maharashtra as heatwave and thunderstorm activity continue across different regions of the state.
|
Alert Type
|
Details
|
Heatwave Alert
|
Active in Vidarbha districts
|
Rainfall Chances
|
Moderate in western Maharashtra
|
Thunderstorm Warning
|
Possible during evening hours
|
Gusty Wind Alert
|
Winds may reach 30–40 kmph
|
Coastal Advisory
|
Humid conditions continue in Mumbai region
Forecasters say moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea combined with rising temperatures may continue triggering isolated rain and thunderstorm activity.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
|
Date
|
Expected Temperature
|
Weather Trend
|
21 May 2026
|
28°C – 43°C
|
Heatwave and humid conditions continue
|
22 May 2026
|
28°C – 42°C
|
Thunderstorm chances increase
|
23 May 2026
|
27°C – 42°C
|
Cloud cover likely in western districts
|
24 May 2026
|
27°C – 41°C
|
Warm and humid atmosphere
|
25 May 2026
|
27°C – 41°C
|
Isolated showers possible
|
26 May 2026
|
27°C – 40°C
|
Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
|
27 May 2026
|
26°C – 40°C
|
Gusty winds and cloud formation
|
28 May 2026
|
26°C – 39°C
|
Slight temperature drop expected
|
29 May 2026
|
26°C – 39°C
|
Humidity remains high
|
30 May 2026
|
26°C – 38°C
|
Scattered rainfall likely
|
31 May 2026
|
25°C – 38°C
|
Cloudy skies continue
|
1 June 2026
|
25°C – 37°C
|
Rain activity may increase
|
2 June 2026
|
25°C – 36°C
|
Cooler conditions possible
|
3 June 2026
|
24°C – 35°C
|
Early monsoon signs may appear
Weather experts believe Maharashtra may witness stronger pre-monsoon rainfall activity toward the end of May as atmospheric moisture levels continue increasing across western and coastal regions.
Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights