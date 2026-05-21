Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

Maharashtra is witnessing contrasting weather conditions on May 21, 2026, as coastal regions continue facing humid conditions while interior districts battle rising temperatures and isolated thunderstorm activity. According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik may experience a combination of heat, cloud cover, gusty winds and scattered rainfall over the next 24 hours as pre-monsoon activity gradually intensifies across the state.

What Is the Weather Today Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Meteorologists said coastal humidity remains high across Mumbai Metropolitan Region while Vidarbha districts including Nagpur continue experiencing intense daytime heat.

Yesterday (20 May) vs Today (21 May) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed unstable weather conditions on May 20, including brief rainfall activity in Pune and cloudy weather in Mumbai, while Vidarbha remained under severe heatwave conditions.

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change Mumbai 34°C 35°C Humidity increased Pune 36°C 37°C Thunderstorm chances rise Nagpur 42°C 43°C Heatwave intensifies Nashik 38°C 39°C Dry heat continues Thane 33°C 34°C Cloud cover persists

Weather experts said pre-monsoon cloud activity may gradually increase over western Maharashtra during evening hours.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Changing weather conditions across Maharashtra may affect transportation and outdoor activities in several cities.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during heavy rain or peak heat Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms Train Travel Heat discomfort for passengers Daily Life Humid afternoons and warm nights Coastal Areas Sticky weather and gusty winds likely

Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during afternoon hours, especially in heatwave-affected districts.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather advisories for Maharashtra as heatwave and thunderstorm activity continue across different regions of the state.

Alert Type Details Heatwave Alert Active in Vidarbha districts Rainfall Chances Moderate in western Maharashtra Thunderstorm Warning Possible during evening hours Gusty Wind Alert Winds may reach 30–40 kmph Coastal Advisory Humid conditions continue in Mumbai region

Forecasters say moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea combined with rising temperatures may continue triggering isolated rain and thunderstorm activity.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 21 May 2026 28°C – 43°C Heatwave and humid conditions continue 22 May 2026 28°C – 42°C Thunderstorm chances increase 23 May 2026 27°C – 42°C Cloud cover likely in western districts 24 May 2026 27°C – 41°C Warm and humid atmosphere 25 May 2026 27°C – 41°C Isolated showers possible 26 May 2026 27°C – 40°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens 27 May 2026 26°C – 40°C Gusty winds and cloud formation 28 May 2026 26°C – 39°C Slight temperature drop expected 29 May 2026 26°C – 39°C Humidity remains high 30 May 2026 26°C – 38°C Scattered rainfall likely 31 May 2026 25°C – 38°C Cloudy skies continue 1 June 2026 25°C – 37°C Rain activity may increase 2 June 2026 25°C – 36°C Cooler conditions possible 3 June 2026 24°C – 35°C Early monsoon signs may appear

Weather experts believe Maharashtra may witness stronger pre-monsoon rainfall activity toward the end of May as atmospheric moisture levels continue increasing across western and coastal regions.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Sonmarg Rain, Snow Forecast With IMD Insights