Telangana Weather Report Today 21 May 2026: Hyderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda Heatwave Alert, Temperature, Rain Forecast With IMD Insights

Telangana Weather Today May 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert for several parts of Northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, warning that extreme weather conditions are likely to continue over the next few days. Several states have already been experiencing intense heat since the beginning of the week, with temperatures in the national capital hovering around 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal levels.

Is There A Heatwave Alert For Telangana, Hyderabad ?

Telangana is expected to face one of the harshest heatwave spells, with the IMD issuing a four-day heatwave alert and warning of a further rise in temperatures across the state.

The weather department said 14 districts in Telangana would remain under a red alert on Thursday, while the remaining districts would be under an orange alert. Temperatures are expected to increase gradually by one to two degrees Celsius, with some areas likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad is also likely to witness soaring temperatures, with the mercury expected to cross the 43-degree Celsius mark.

Which Districts In Telangana Are Under Red Alert?

The IMD has placed the following districts under a red alert for severe heatwave conditions:

Adilabad

Komuram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Peddapalli

Karimnagar

Jagtial

Kamareddy

Rajanna Sircilla

Nizamabad

Nirmal

Suryapet

Nalgonda

Telangana also recorded its highest temperature of the summer season so far, with the mercury touching 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Is There A Rainfall Forecast For Telangana Amid Heatwave?

Alongside the heatwave warning, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of Telangana over the next three days.

The department said some districts may receive rainfall today and tomorrow, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. However, dry weather conditions are expected to return from the following day onward.

Hyderabad and Telangana Weather, Temperature Outlook

Telangana continues to remain under severe heat stress as temperatures rise steadily across multiple districts.

The IMD reiterated that temperatures may climb by another one to two degrees Celsius in the coming days, with certain areas expected to approach the 47-degree Celsius mark. Hyderabad is also expected to remain extremely hot, with temperatures likely to cross 43 degrees Celsius.

84 Locations in Telangana Report Heatwave Conditions

Telangana continued to reel under intense heat on Wednesday, with heatwave conditions reported from 84 locations across the state.

The situation turned more severe in two locations, one each in Jangaon and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts, where severe heatwave conditions were recorded.

Data released by the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre showed that Dilawarpur in Nirmal district emerged as the hottest location in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 46.5°C.

Several districts reported temperatures above 46°C, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing heatwave.

Hanamkonda and Karimnagar recorded 46.4°C each. Other districts including Peddapalli, Jagtial, Jangaon, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nizamabad witnessed temperatures ranging between 46.2°C and 46.3°C.

Telangana Heatwave: District-Wise Maximum Temperatures Recorded

Dilawarpur (Nirmal): 46.5°C

Dharmasagar (Hanamkonda): 46.4°C

Choppadandi (Karimnagar): 46.4°C

Odela (Peddapalli): 46.4°C

Raikal (Jagtial): 46.3°C

Wadlakonda (Jangaon): 46.3°C

Penubali (Khammam): 46.3°C

Koheda (Siddipet): 46.2°C

Telangana 10-Day Weather Forecast

As of 9:06 am IST, weather conditions in Telangana remained extremely hot and hazy.

Telangana May 21 Weather Forecast

Day:

Temperature: 105°F

Chance of rain: 10%

Winds: NW at 10 to 15 mph

Conditions: Mainly sunny with some afternoon clouds and hazy skiesHumidity: 31%

UV Index: Extreme

Sunrise: 5:42 am

Sunset: 6:43 pm

Night:

Temperature: 83°F

Chance of rain: 3%

Winds: W at 10 to 15 mph

Conditions: Partly cloudy and hazy

Humidity: 48%

UV Index: 0 of 11

Moonrise: 10:07 am

Moonset: 11:33 pm

Moon Phase: Waxing Crescent

Telangana 10 Day Weather Extended Forecast

Fri 22: Mostly Sunny, 102°/82°, 24%

Sat 23: Mostly Sunny, 101°/81°, 24%

Sun 24: Mostly Sunny, 101°/82°, 4%

Mon 25: Mostly Sunny, 102°/81°, 12%

Tue 26: Partly Cloudy, 101°/82°, 14%

Wed 27: Partly Cloudy, 101°/82°, 20%

Thu 28: Partly Cloudy, 102°/82°, 3%

Fri 29: Partly Cloudy, 101°/81°, 19%

Sat 30: Partly Cloudy, 99°/80°, 24%

Sun 31: Partly Cloudy, 99°/79°, 15%

Mon 01: Partly Cloudy, 98°/79°, 24%

Tue 02: Partly Cloudy, 97°/79°, 24%

Wed 03: Partly Cloudy, 96°/79°, 24%

Thu 04: Partly Cloudy, 95°/78°, 24%

Delhi Under Orange Alert

Delhi Weather Today May 21

For Delhi, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions on Thursday, May 21. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could touch 46 degrees Celsius.

If recorded, this would mark the sixth heatwave episode in Delhi this year. According to an IMD official, heatwave conditions had earlier been recorded on April 23, 24 and 25, along with May 19 and May 20.

“Heatwave conditions are expected to continue for the next one week,” Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather told PTI.

Explaining the prevailing weather pattern, he said northwesterly winds have been sweeping into Delhi from Rajasthan’s Thar Desert region and parts of central Pakistan over the past few days.

“Travelling across vast arid stretches, these winds turn intensely dry by the time they reach Delhi, trapping heat close to the surface and sharply intensifying the searing conditions across the city,” Palawat said.

Also Read: Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates