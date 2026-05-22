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Home > India News > Maharashtra: 16 Arrested, 2 Detained After Stone-Pelting During Bandra Demolition Drive

Maharashtra: 16 Arrested, 2 Detained After Stone-Pelting During Bandra Demolition Drive

Police said 16 people were arrested and two others were detained after a stone-pelting incident in Mumbai’s Garib Nagar area of Bandra.

Police said 16 people were arrested and two others were detained after a stone-pelting incident in Mumbai’s Garib Nagar area of Bandra. Photo: AI Generated
Police said 16 people were arrested and two others were detained after a stone-pelting incident in Mumbai’s Garib Nagar area of Bandra. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 05:18 IST

Police said 16 people were arrested and two others were detained after a stone-pelting incident in Mumbai’s Garib Nagar area of Bandra.

The incident, which led to violence in the locality on Thursday, followed violence during an anti-encroachment drive near Bandra railway station in Mumbai, where stones were allegedly pelted at security personnel.

The Mumbai Police stated that they arrested 16 individuals for allegedly pelting stones and paver blocks at police personnel during the anti-encroachment drive conducted near Bandra railway station (East) on Wednesday. The accused were produced before the Bandra Court earlier in the day.

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According to officials, the stone-pelting continued for nearly an hour before the situation was brought under control.

Five police personnel sustained serious injuries, including one officer who suffered a fractured hand and another who sustained a broken nose. Ten others received minor injuries.

The official added that action has been taken against multiple accused so far, and interrogation is still underway.

“Regarding the incident of stone-pelting that occurred in Garib Nagar, located in the Bandra area of Mumbai: So far, the police have arrested a total of 16 individuals in connection with this case and have taken two people into custody.

Of the two individuals currently in custody, one is the very person who allegedly attacked police personnel by throwing stones at them during the violence. The interrogation process is currently underway, and following the completion of necessary legal formalities, this individual will be formally arrested shortly,” Mumbai Police said.

Police added that further legal formalities are being completed, and additional action will follow based on the ongoing interrogation and evidence collected in the case.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said police had gained complete control over the situation.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said some “miscreants” attempted to disrupt the demolition operation being carried out by Western Railway authorities.

“Some miscreants pelted stones on the police force while the demolition drive was underway. The police have gained total control over the situation. Police have also arrested those who were responsible for inciting violence,” Fadnavis said.

The demolition drive was launched by Western Railway on May 19 to clear unauthorised structures from railway land as part of infrastructure expansion and redevelopment projects. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) had recently auctioned nearby land to private developers for modernisation work. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Court Seeks CBI Reply On Bail Plea Of Narcotics Inspector In Drug Case

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Maharashtra: 16 Arrested, 2 Detained After Stone-Pelting During Bandra Demolition Drive
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Maharashtra: 16 Arrested, 2 Detained After Stone-Pelting During Bandra Demolition Drive
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