Who Killed Hamza Burhan? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Says It Shot Dead Pulwama Attack Mastermind In PoK

Hamza Burhan Death: Hamza Burhan, known as one of the main architects behind the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed over 40 CRPF personnel, is dead. Unknown gunmen shot and killed him in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A few hours after the report of his death surfaced, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for his death. Burhan was from Pulwama, and the Union Home Ministry marked him as a terrorist in 2022. Reports say attackers targeted him in Muzaffarabad and shot him several times. His real name was Arjumand Gulzar Dar.

Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility for Hamza Burhan’s death

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members have taken responsibility for the murder of Hamza Burhan, the man suspected to be behind the Pulwama terror attack that occurred recently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Tyson Bishnoi, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, announced on a social media post.

Burhan had been accused of participating in the Pulwama terror attack, which had turned out to be the most deadly attack in India. On February 14, 2019, a vehicle carrying CRPF men was attacked on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. In Lethpora, a bomb lorry was driven into a bus, killing 40 jawans from the CRPF force.

Tyson Bishnoi: ‘We are doing our job’

“Ram Ram to all brothers. Hamza Burhan has been shot at today in Pakistan. I, Tyson Bishnoi, along with DC_group, Lawrence Bishnoi, our elder brother, and our team, have taken revenge for the Pulwama attack on behalf of the whole nation. I will finish off all the terrorists and drug smugglers who have been hiding in Pakistan, sending drugs inside our country using drone services. I want to request the Government of India, the news stating that my name is involved in Operation Global Hunt, along with drug smugglers, is totally false. I have never used even a pinch of drugs in my life.”

“We are the sons of motherland India and will fight for our country’s sake always. There are a lot of rumours going around on drug trafficking about me. We are doing our job, and we are ready to accept what laws we are violating while doing that job. Such nasty rumours should not be spread about our name. Whoever is the enemy of my nation or supports my nation’s enemy will be killed. I already have a prepared list. Soon, everyone will get their turn. Jai Shri Ram… Jai Bharat…Jai Hind… Salute to the martyrs.”

What happened in Pulwama?

The Pulwama attack is the deadliest one to date in J&K, wherein an Army convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber who detonated a bomb at an army bus, resulting in 40 casualties. The incident not only led to a lot of mourning all around the country but also affected India-Pakistan relations to some extent.

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