LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to bring major upgrades, including the powerful A20 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and a new 48MP camera with variable aperture technology.

iphone 18 pro max features (IMAGE: X)
iphone 18 pro max features (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 20:47 IST

iPhone18 Pro Max: The hype around the launch of iPhone 18 and its multiple models is getting real. While the release of Apple’s next generation of iPhones remains months away, information leaking regarding the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has been fairly accurate in painting the portrait of what is in store for the buyer. If anything, the timeline suggests that this new iteration will be launched sometime between late August and September, which means that the clock is ticking.

It appears that this year’s batch might turn out quite differently from those previous. Rumour suggests that rather than releasing both their standard and small form-factor devices, Apple would save both iterations for early next year. If such information turns out to be accurate, then we should not be surprised that the only information available thus far pertains to the Pro models.

Top features of iPhone 18 Pro Max might be launched

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is just a few months away; expect it around September if Apple sticks to its regular playbook. The rumour mill’s working overtime, especially when it comes to camera upgrades and performance boosts. Let’s get right into it. Apple’s new A20 Pro chip will run the show, built on TSMC’s latest 2nm process with RAM baked right onto the chip itself. This setup means faster speeds, better heat control, and improved battery life.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking of speed, Apple’s bumping the RAM up to 16GB, four more than the current Pro Max models. That means smoother multitasking and an even better experience for gaming or anything demanding.

For the camera, big news here: a custom 48MP main sensor jointly developed with Samsung. Plus, for the first time on an iPhone, we’re expecting a variable aperture. Basically, the camera can adjust how much light comes in, so you get sharper photos and more creative control, especially when lighting gets tricky.

The telephoto lens isn’t being left behind either. Expect a bigger aperture for better low-light zoom shots. All these upgrades mean the camera bump on the back will probably get thicker up to about 11.5mm, actually, with an even larger area overall.

As for the phone itself, the 18 Pro Max will likely be a bit thicker and heavier, around 8.8mm thick and north of 240 grams. There’s a good reason for it: a much bigger battery.

Colour-wise, you might get to choose from Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and a new Dark Cherry shade this time.

A few other tweaks are on the way. The Dynamic Island up top will shrink, thanks to Face ID parts hidden under the display. Apple’s also working on its own C2 modem, and there’s talk of upgraded LTPO+ display tech and even satellite 5G, possibly with help from Starlink.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Apple’s flagship, and for once, the hype train feels like it might actually deliver.

ALSO READ: Apple To Replace ‘Cosmic Orange’ With ‘Dark Cherry’: Check iPhone 18 Pro New Colours, Features, Specifications And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer
Tags: iPhone 18iphone 18 featuresiphone 18 latest newsiphone 18 launch dateiPhone 18 Pro Max

RELATED News

AMD To Invest $10 Billion In Taiwan: Expands Chip Packaging And AI Infrastructure To Develop Next-Gen AI Systems

HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched In India: 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Sarvam Indus AI, Check All Specs And Price

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

‘We Know This Is Difficult…’: Mark Zuckerberg Sends Emotional Note To H-1B Employees Hit By Meta Layoffs

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Hasselblad Quad Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Specs And Price

LATEST NEWS

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

NEET 2026: NTA Chief Refuses To Call Paper Scandal A Leak, NTA Secretary Says It Was Compromised Amid CBI Probe

Al Nassr vs Damac: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Live in India, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK And More

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

Bangalore Live Weather Report: 10 Important Insights on Rain, Heat & Wind Trends

Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

Punjab, Haryana Summer Holidays 2026: Best Summer Camps for School Students

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

PAK vs AUS ODI Series Live Streaming FREE APP: How to watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team ODI LIVE for Free

Best Maharashtra Summer Camps in 2026: Sports, Dance, Coding and Adventure Programs

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

QUICK LINKS