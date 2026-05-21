LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

IIT Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet on jeeadv.ac.in. Check steps to download, answer key dates, result schedule, and AAT details.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers (Photo generated by AI)
JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 19:46 IST

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheets today, May 21, at 5 PM on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.  Students who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets by logging in with their required details.

According to the official schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on May 25 at 10 AM. Students will also be allowed to raise objections or send feedback on the answer key from May 25 to May 26 till 5 PM.

You Might Be Interested In

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date Announced

After checking all objections, IIT Roorkee will publish the final answer key and declare the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1 at 10 AM. Earlier, the institute had already uploaded the question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in both English and Hindi after the exam ended on May 17.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet

Students can follow these steps to check and download their response sheets:

  • Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet” link on the homepage
  • Enter registration number, date of birth, and login details
  • Submit the details
  • The response sheet will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future use

The response sheet will show the answers marked by students during the exam. The provisional answer key helps candidates to calculate their expected scores before the final result.

Important Dates for JEE Advanced 2026

Event Date and Time
Response sheet release May 21, 2026 (5 PM)
Provisional answer key release May 25, 2026 (10 AM)
Objection window May 25 to May 26, 2026 (till 5 PM)
Final answer key and result June 1, 2026 (10 AM)
AAT registration June 1 to June 2, 2026
AAT exam June 4, 2026
AAT result June 7, 2026

What Happens After JEE Advanced 2026 Result?

Candidates qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 will be eligible to participate in JoSAA counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes. Candidates interested in pursuing architecture courses at IITs can also apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) after the declaration of results.

ALSO READ: Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed—Check Full List

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers
Tags: AAT 2026Engineering entrance examIIT admission 2026IIT RoorkeeJEE Advanced 2026JEE Advanced response sheetJEE Advanced result dateJEE answer key 2026JoSAA counselling

RELATED News

Best Maharashtra Summer Camps in 2026: Sports, Dance, Coding and Adventure Programs

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

Summer Vacation 2026 India: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Schools Closed-Check Full List

NEET UG 2026 Refund: NTA Starts Fee Refund Process-Check Eligibility & Last Date

ICSI Admit Card June 2026 Out: Direct Download Link, Login Steps & Hall Ticket PDF Details

LATEST NEWS

Al Nassr vs Damac: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Live in India, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK And More

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

Bangalore Live Weather Report: 10 Important Insights on Rain, Heat & Wind Trends

Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

Kim Kardashian’s Old Video On Drug Addiction Blows Up After Cocaine Found In Skims Shipment: ‘I Love Ecstasy So Much’

PAK vs AUS ODI Series Live Streaming FREE APP: How to watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team ODI LIVE for Free

Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C

Who Is Anurag Dobhal’s Father? UK Rider 07 Makes Shocking Allegations After Legal Complaint Filed By Family

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers
JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers
JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers
JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

QUICK LINKS