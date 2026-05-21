JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheets today, May 21, at 5 PM on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets by logging in with their required details.

According to the official schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on May 25 at 10 AM. Students will also be allowed to raise objections or send feedback on the answer key from May 25 to May 26 till 5 PM.

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date Announced

After checking all objections, IIT Roorkee will publish the final answer key and declare the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1 at 10 AM. Earlier, the institute had already uploaded the question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in both English and Hindi after the exam ended on May 17.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet

Students can follow these steps to check and download their response sheets:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in



Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet” link on the homepage



Enter registration number, date of birth, and login details



Submit the details



The response sheet will appear on the screen



Download and save it for future use

The response sheet will show the answers marked by students during the exam. The provisional answer key helps candidates to calculate their expected scores before the final result.

Important Dates for JEE Advanced 2026

Event Date and Time Response sheet release May 21, 2026 (5 PM) Provisional answer key release May 25, 2026 (10 AM) Objection window May 25 to May 26, 2026 (till 5 PM) Final answer key and result June 1, 2026 (10 AM) AAT registration June 1 to June 2, 2026 AAT exam June 4, 2026 AAT result June 7, 2026

What Happens After JEE Advanced 2026 Result?

Candidates qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 will be eligible to participate in JoSAA counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes. Candidates interested in pursuing architecture courses at IITs can also apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) after the declaration of results.

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