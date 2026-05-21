NEET UG 2026 Refund: NTA Starts Fee Refund Process-Check Eligibility & Last Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online process for the NEET refund 2026 for candidates whose examination was cancelled earlier this month due to alleged paper leak concerns and other issues. From May 21, 2026, students can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in and submit their bank account details through a special portal created for the refund process. NTA has clarified that students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 will not have to pay any extra fee. More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the fresh examination, which will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Along with the NEET refund 2026 process, candidates can also update their current address and preferred exam city till May 21, 11:50 PM.

NEET UG 2026 Refund -What Is the Latest Update from NTA?

NEET Refund 2026 process has officially begun from May 21 after NTA launched a separate portal to receive details about the bank accounts of applicants. The process of refund starts after the cancellation of NEET UG exam held on May 3 due to some discrepancies.

It should be mentioned that NTA also stated that centres for the examination might vary as per new preferences and available seats. It is recommended to visit the official site of the organization to find more information about admit card and other details.

Who Is Eligible for NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund? Full Criteria Explained

As per the information given by NTA, all registered candidates who have been impacted due to cancellation of NEET UG 2026 exam will be entitled for the NEET refund 2026 scheme. Similarly, students appearing for the new exam on June 21 will also be eligible for refunds and won’t have to pay any additional examination fees.

But, according to NTA, those who will enter their bank details accurately will be eligible for refunds.

How to Apply for NEET 2026 Refund on NTA Portal (Step-by-Step Guide)

For making NEET refund application in 2026, one needs to go to neet.nta.nic.in and use login ID to access the NEET refund portal.

Applicants need to enter their bank details accurately and verify all the entered information before submission. The NTA has also instructed students that they keep their accounts active as failure to do so would prevent the refund from being successful.

NEET 2026 Refund Amount, Last Date & Payment Timeline

No official date of refund has been communicated by NTA yet concerning NEET refund 2026. However, the portal where information related to cities and banks can be updated will be operational until May 21, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

Currently, all students are eagerly looking forward to knowing about the time of refund of money and whether the amount would be refunded to the same account from which it was paid originally.

NEET UG 2026 Refund vs Re-Exam – What Should Students Do Next?

Those applying for the test on June 21 have no need to fear any kind of extra charges since NTA assured that the NEET refund process of 2026 will be completely different from the process of retesting.

One more advantage for the candidates is that they may change their address along with their choice of exam cities as well.

Common Issues While Applying for NEET Refund & How to Fix Them

Several students raised concerns online regarding refund payments and inactive bank accounts. Some candidates also reported confusion because their application forms were filled through cyber cafés or third-party accounts.

One student posted: “Sir if I Want To give Re Neet On 21 June Then There Will Be No Refund Of Application fees Cause It Is Not Avaliable On NTA Website . Please reply”.

Key Documents Required for NEET 2026 Refund Application

Students applying for the NEET refund 2026 are expected to keep their application number, registered mobile number, bank account details and IFSC code ready before logging into the portal.

Candidates should also keep a copy of their payment receipt and application confirmation page for future reference if any dispute arises during the refund process.

Official NTA Guidelines & Important Instructions for Candidates

NTA has clearly stated that students cannot change the language medium selected during the original application process. The agency said the chosen exam language will remain final for the re-test as well.

The agency also responded to complaints regarding unavailable exam city options and explained that city allocation depends on language availability and seat capacity.

Latest Updates & Student Reactions on NEET 2026 Refund

Students across social media platforms continued demanding more clarity from NTA regarding the NEET refund 2026 process. One user wrote: “Hello @NTA_Exams and , I filled my NEET application form through a cyber cafe, but the payment was made from my own bank account. If any refund is issued, will it be credited to the same account used for payment? Please clarify.”

Another student said: “Dear NTA, Please clearly announce where the NEET registration fee refund will be credited.” A separate post added: “We request NTA to officially clarify: • Which account/payment method will receive the refund • When the refund process will start • What students should do if the original payment account is inactive.”

The NEET refund 2026 process has now become one of the biggest concerns for lakhs of students waiting for clear instructions before the June 21 re-exam. NTA has advised all candidates to regularly visit the official website and complete all required updates before the deadline. With the re-exam approaching fast, students are now waiting for further official clarification on refunds, admit cards and revised exam arrangements.

Also Read: UGC NET June 2026 Registration Closing Soon: Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in:, Check Direct Link, Fee Payment Rules and Required Documents