Dubai Airport Flights Cancelled Ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026: Full List of Suspended Airlines and Departures Affected

Dubai International Airport is set for continued operational disruptions ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026 with a number of international airlines suspending, scaling back or re-routing flights due to the ongoing Middle East security issues and regional airspace restrictions. The UAE’s airspace is open and airports are slowly getting back to normal but many foreign carriers are still pushing back the restart of regular services to Dubai. Airlines across Europe and Asia are continuing to monitor the situation in the region and are issuing revised schedules and operational plans. The UAE’s Emirates and flydubai continue to operate reduced but active schedules to major international destinations despite the disruptions. Travelers flying during the Eid holiday period are advised to monitor flight status updates, arrive at airports early and be prepared for possible delays, cancellations or last-minute schedule changes as operations continue to stabilize across the region.

Aegean Airlines

Greek flag carrier Aegean Airlines has suspended all flights to Dubai until 31 August 2026. The airline confirmed that “from that date onwards, its updated schedule includes evening arrivals to and from Dubai. Passengers impacted by the suspension can seek refunds or obtain travel credit vouchers for future bookings with the airline.

Air Astana

Air Astana of Kazakhstan has extended the suspension of services to Dubai until 31 May 2026. The airline is offering affected passengers the choice of either a full refund or free rebooking in the same class of travel. Depending on seat availability and operational conditions, customers can also re-book to alternative dates.

airBaltic

Latvian carrier airBaltic has announced all planned flights to Dubai are halted through October 24, 2026. The airline said it will resume operations only when conditions are safe for travel. “Affected passengers will be contacted directly by airBaltic with information about schedule changes, refunds and options to rebook for future travel,” the airline added.

Air Canada

Air Canada has also suspended all flights to Dubai until September 7, 2026. Travelers can rebook flights, change destinations or take travel credit at no additional cost. The airline also unveiled flexible travel policies for guests impacted by the ongoing operational disruptions in the Middle East and temporary regional airspace restrictions impacting Dubai routes.

Air France

Air France has suspended all flights to Dubai until 3 June 2026 and is closely monitoring the situation in the region. The airline confirmed that also the scheduled return flight from Dubai on June 4 has been cancelled. During this time customers can suspend trips, request refunds or make booking changes without charge.

Austrian Airlines

Lufthansa Group member Austrian Airlines has suspended its Dubai flights until at least September 13, 2026. The airline blamed lower regional flight movement capacity and operational constraints caused by ongoing Middle East disruptions. Travelers affected can rebook free of charge or receive a full refund according to the revised travel assistance policies and customer support channels of the Lufthansa Group.

British Airways

British Airways has suspended all its flights to Dubai until May 31, 2026, citing operational issues in the region and airspace restrictions. The airline offered affected passengers a choice of rebooking or refund. British Airways said limited services could be gradually restored later this year depending on operational conditions and regional developments.

Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines also suspended Dubai-related services until October 24, 2026, because of Lufthansa Group operational adjustments across the Middle East region. Travelers affected by the cancellations will be offered refunds or rebooked flights for a later date without cost. The airline is still observing the situation in the region’s aviation sector before resuming normal operations in Dubai.

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, suspended passenger flights to Dubai until August 31, 2026. Cargo freighter operations to Dubai suspended until 31 May 2026. The airline is providing flexible ticket rebooking, rerouting and refund options for passengers affected by cancellations as regional airspace restrictions continue to impact operations across Middle Eastern destinations.

Cebu Pacific

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific cancelled all flights to Dubai until 31 May 2026. The airline will resume Dubai to Manila operations from July 2 with four weekly services on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Passengers affected by cancellations are eligible for refunds, rebooking or travel credits through official channels.

Eurowings

Eurowings suspended all Dubai operations until October 24, 2026 as part of broader Middle East operational adjustments by the Lufthansa Group. Travelers impacted by the suspension can rebook flights for future travel dates at no charge or get full refunds. The carrier continues to monitor the situation in the regions before announcing the resumption of normal operations from Dubai.

Finnair

Finnair flights to Dubai are not available for booking before 3 August 2026. The airline is still avoiding several Middle East airspaces for operational reasons and because of regional restrictions. Finnair customer service teams and partners are contacting directly customers affected by cancellations to arrange refunds, rerouting options and replacement flights.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM will stop flying to Dubai and from Dubai until 28 June 2026. The Dutch carrier continues to send out regular updates on operations and travel advice concerning the regional situation. KLM has offered the affected passengers the possibility to rebook flights free of charge or to request refunds via its online booking management and customer assistance services.

Korean Air

Korean Air has suspended its Incheon-Dubai route at least until August 2, 2026. Post that date, operations will be subject to developments in the region and the condition of airports, the airline said. Korean Air continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East, and will keep customers apprised of any cancellations, schedule changes, refunds and available rebooking options.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa said it had cut flights significantly to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) due to capacity constraints at the airports. Lufthansa prolongs Dubai route suspension until Sept. 13, 2026 The airline’s updated regional travel advisory policies allow travelers to rebook tickets for free or request refunds.

Pegasus Airlines

Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has cancelled its Dubai flights until 1 June 2026. The airline rolled out flexible travel policies allowing passengers to get refunds, turn bookings into open tickets or change flight dates on the same route without additional charges. Pegasus is continuing to review operational conditions before it can resume its normal flight schedule from Dubai.

Royal Air Maroc

Royal Air Maroc suspends all flights to/from Dubai until 31 May 2026 Moroccan national carrier tells passengers not to go to airports unless they confirm flight updates first. Customers who have been impacted are advised to contact their booking provider or airline support channels for refund, re-scheduling and alternative travel options.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has suspended SQ494 and SQ495 on the Dubai route through 2 August 2026. Additional services could also be affected depending on regional developments and operational conditions, the airline said. Affected passengers may either seek refunds or be rebooked on alternate flights through Singapore Airlines’ customer support and booking assistance teams.

SunExpress

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Group, has ceased operations from Dubai until 30 June 2026. Travellers affected can claim a refund or rebook their flights at no cost. The airline is evaluating local operating conditions and airspace restrictions prior to resuming normal flight operations to Dubai.

SWISS Airlines

SWISS Airlines has suspended its flights to Dubai until 13 September 2026 due to travel advisories issued by the Lufthansa Group because of ongoing disruptions in the Middle East. Passengers holding tickets for the cancelled services can rebook free of charge or obtain a refund. The airline is watching travel conditions in the region and airport operations before it resumes normal service.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air has suspended Dubai operations from mainland Europe destinations until at least mid-September 2026. The airline’s booking system also does not show any flights to Dubai until late October. Wizz Air has not issued a detailed official statement, but passengers are still receiving updates through Wizz Air’s booking and customer support channels.

Dubai Airports Warn of Eid Travel Delays

Dubai Airports says operations are returning to a gradual state of normalcy after earlier regional airspace closures and operational disruptions. Airlines continue to review their operations across the region, but passengers travelling during Eid Al Adha are still advised to keep themselves updated on airline announcements, arrive to airports early and be prepared for delays or last-minute changes to schedules.