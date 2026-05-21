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Home > India News > Why X Blocked Cockroach Janata Party’s Account In India? Legal Policy Explained

Why X Blocked Cockroach Janata Party’s Account In India? Legal Policy Explained

The X account of the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party has been withheld in India following a legal demand. Founder Abhijeet Dipke claims the move came amid rising online traction, including strong Instagram growth. The party, which brands itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed,” continues to remain active on Instagram.

X withholds Cockroach Janta Party account in India over legal demand as founder cites massive social media traction. Photos: X.
X withholds Cockroach Janta Party account in India over legal demand as founder cites massive social media traction. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 14:19 IST

The X account of the newly launched satirical political party, Cockroach Janta Party, has been blocked in India. The claim was first made by the founder of the party. NewsX can confirm that while accessing the X handle of the outfit, it shows that the account is withheld in India in response to a legal demand. The satarical political collective was launched this week by Abhijeet Dipke and amassed huge traction on social media, particularly on Instagram. The move comes on a day when its Instagram account left behind the Bhartiya Janta Party in terms of number of followers. CJP’s Instagram handle currently has over 13 million followers, just a million short of leaving behind the Congress party’s account. 

CJI Founder Abhijeet Dipke Shares Photos Of Suspended X Handle

The CJP’sX handle had over 165k followers at the time of withholding it in India. The Instagram account of the party is still active in India, while its founder claimed that there have been attempts to hack the Meta-owned social media handle as well.

While sharing the photo of the blocked X handle, Abhijeet wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.”

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The screenshot shows that the account, with username CJP_2029, is showing ‘Account Withheld’ in bold letters, followed by “@CJP_2029 has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

CJP was launched after the Chief Justice of India allegedly made comments describing the unemployed youth of the country as ‘cockroaches’. Since its launch on May 16, over six lakh volunteers have joined the party while filling the Google form available on it website. The party on its website declares itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed.” It has also released a manifesto which mentions five core points, including 

No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for retired judges

50 percent reservation for women in the parliament without delimitation and increasing the strength of the parliament

A 20-year ban for a politician who leaves the party through horse trading

Why X Withheld The Cockroach Janta Part X Account

According to guidelines, X handles are withheld when the platform recieves valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity, and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.”

“Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s),” the guidelines add. 

Also Read: Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Founder Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset? 2019 Police Records Over Kashmir Narrative Links Resurface

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Why X Blocked Cockroach Janata Party’s Account In India? Legal Policy Explained
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Why X Blocked Cockroach Janata Party’s Account In India? Legal Policy Explained
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