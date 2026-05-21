UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 23: Eligibility, Application Fee, And How To Apply Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the registration period for the UGC NET June 2026 exam. NTA has extended the application window that was initially close on May 20 until May 23. “Great news for UGC NET June 2026 aspirants! We have further extended the application deadline to 23 May 2026 as per requests gathered from candidates,” states the official post by NTA on X. Official notification says exam dates will be from 22 June to 30 June 2026. Exam cities will be notified before 10 June and admit cards before 15 June.

UGC NET (UGC National Eligibility Test) is a test conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India for assessing calls for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and admission to PhD programmes in universities. It will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This year, the law has added a new category to the exam, Statistics. This brings the total count of NET exam subjects to 85.

UGC NET June 2026: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for UGC NET exam, candidates should have a master’s degree in the subject from a recognized university. Candidates from the General category should have at least 55% marks while candidates from OBC (not between the creamy layer), SC, ST, differently-abled and third-gender categories should have at least 50% marks. Students in last year of master’s degree are also allowed to register for the exam.

UGC NET June 2026 Application Fee

General/Unreserved Category – Rs 1150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL – Rs 600

SC/ST/Divyang and Third Gender – Rs 325

How To Application For UGC NET

Step 1 –Note: Go on website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2 –Click on “New Registration”

Step 3 –Fill your name, mobile No. and email Id

Step 4 –Get application No and password

Step 5 –Login and fill form

Step 6 –Upload your photo and signature

Step 7 –Upload category cert (if applicable)

Step 8 –Mark your exam centre

Step 9 –Go online and complete fees

Step 10 –Submit final form

Step 11 –Print / Download your confirmation page.

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