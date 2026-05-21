India’s Gold Tax Hike Meets Global Price Drop: Dubai Sees 30% Jump In Demand For Yellow Metal; Here’s What You Need To Know

Why Indian Shoppers Are Flipping the Script And Buying Gold in Dubai

Dubai gold market’s no longer a random browsing experience, with more Indian buyers coming in after a surge in Indian import duty. They’re coming with a purpose; we’re told there’s no random browsing. Bridal sets, lightweight investments and 22K jewellery are selling fast as buyers seize the price difference before heading back home. With more than 4 million Indians in the UAE, Dubai is naturally a trusted gold market. A blend of excellent craftsmanship, breadth of design and quality controls mean demand is familiar and steady among Indian shoppers. It isn’t just the duty hike and taxation that’s the sweetener though – even after tax and VAT, gold in Dubai is about 11% cheaper than back home. Add in lower making charges and transparency of price, and the maths is hard to ignore. So most buyers are simply asking: why pay more for the same shine?

Why Dubai Is Becoming The Go-To Gold Shopping Hub For Indian Buyers

Price Advantage That’s Hard to Ignore

Gold in Dubai is around 11% cheaper than in India

Even after UAE VAT, buyers still save money

Lower making charges add extra value

Simple math: same gold, lighter bill

Tax Gap That Changed the Game

India’s total gold tax burden is now about 18.45% (including GST)

UAE still enjoys near zero import duty advantage

This big gap is pushing buyers to shop abroad

Result: Dubai looks like a better deal zone

Global Prices + Currency Effect Boost Demand

International gold prices have recently cooled

Oil price swings and interest rate expectations are influencing markets

Lower global rates + high India duties = buying shift to Dubai

Timing + location = smarter gold shopping

Higher Indian duties + global price dips = stronger Dubai demand, Buyers simply do not want to pay more.

What Are the Rules for Bringing Gold into India From Dubai? Know Before You Shop in Dubai

Planning to gold-platter on your way out of Dubai? Be warned: Indian customs will not be, as they say, welcoming to all you want to bring back. The only duty-free gold jewellery you can import is 40 grams for ladies, 20 grams for gents, and that is strictly for personal use. So yeah, your bangles box and pretty necklace are your friends, but nothing you buy on impulse. Anything larger than that in terms of weight, or gold bar, coin, bullion, and the rest will have to be declared at customs and be taxed. So you know how it goes: wear it, don’t smuggle it. Just a reminder, before you set out on a gold spree in Dubai – Customs is looking at you first time, and it is not looking good for “unexpected” gifts that you brought home.

(This has inputs from Reuters and reports)

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