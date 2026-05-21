Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha OTT Release Date: How Is It Different From Theatre Version?

‘Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak’, Netflix India dropped the blockbuster post on 21st May that Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha version will be streaming on 22nd May 2026. After breaking box office records and becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Dhurandhar is now preparing for its OTT debut in a brandnew format. The extended cut will also be available on JioHotstar on the same date. Unlike the theatrical release, which was available only in Hindi, the OTT version will stream in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, giving audiences in multiple languages a chance to experience the film’s expanded edition.

How Is Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha OTT Different From Theatre Version?

After Netflix, JioHotstar also promoted the unfiltered version with a special teaser on Instagram, calling it ‘a kasainuma version specially for you all’.







According to streaming platforms, the new cut is supposed to contain extra footage, a few unseen scenes that weren’t in the theatrical release. Fans have been eagerly waiting, for those kind of sequences that was not shown before, along with extended action moments from the film, which actually became a massive success during its cinema run. The makers feel that the digital release will somehow deliver a more intense and immersive retelling of the story sharper.







Will Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha OTT Be In Hindi Only?

The announcement already sparked a lot of excitement online, especially among the people who kept asking for the film to release in Tamil and Telugu after its earlier Hindi-only theatrical run.

When Was Dhurandhar 2 Released?

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is also set to show up on OTT with a longer, extra version too, kind of extended. The movie which came out in theatres on March 19 this year will be available on JioHotstar in India, but for international viewers it’s Netflix all the way. JioHotstar said the extended cut of the sequel will premiere digitally on June 4 at 7 PM, and then it will start full streaming from June 5. This OTT take is expected to bring back deleted moments, add some deeper character arcs and include extra action sequences that were trimmed down in the theatrical cut, for whatever reason. Both of these films are expected to pull in huge viewership on streaming platforms after their historic run at the box office.

Is Dhurandhar 3 In Making?

The Dhurandhar franchise stars are Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and others. The first film reportedly raked in more than Rs 1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel crossed Rs 1790 crore globally, which makes it one of the top grossing Indian films ever , seriously. Earlier Jyoti Deshpande hinted that the franchise still has more surprises lined up for viewers later this year and that suggests the Dhurandhar 3 be on the cards too.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 64: Ranveer Singh’s Film Refuses To Back Down Despite Slowdown, Pulls In Rs 5–7 Lakh