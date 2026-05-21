iPhone 18 Pro Series To Feature ‘Liquid Glass’ Design: Real-Time Visual Effects And Glass-Like Sliders — Check Specs And Details

US-based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is just a few months away from launching its next-generation flagship lineup, iPhone 18 Pro series. This time the flagship launch of the company is going to be different from other launch events in the past. As per media reports, the company will not be launching the standard iPhone 18 this year; it is expected to launch in early 2027. The company is also expected to launch much rumoured iPhone Fold.

But the real talking point right now is something called Liquid Glass. Apple showed it off at WWDC 2025, and it is coming to the iPhone 18 Pro when the phone launches this fall.

What Is Liquid Glass?

It is not just a visual trick. The effect is calculated in real time by the phone’s chip, which means it responds to whatever is on your screen at that moment.

This is the biggest change to how iOS looks since 2013, when Apple removed skeuomorphic design and went flat.

How Will the Slider Work?

The slider is one of the most visible parts of the Liquid Glass update. When you adjust brightness or volume, the track is now a translucent capsule. The fill inside it has a soft glow. The thumb you drag is a small frosted-glass ball, not a flat circle.

When you hit certain points on the slider, like 50 percent or 100 percent, the phone vibrates gently. Apple calls this Haptic Liquid Glass feedback. It just means the slider talks back to your fingers at the right moment.

What Phone Will Run This?

Liquid Glass in its full form is coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple says the feature needs at least the A17 Pro chip to run properly, so older phones will get a watered-down version or none at all.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have the A19 Pro chip, 12 GB of RAM, and a 6.3-inch screen that goes from 1 Hz to 120 Hz depending on what you are doing. The camera system will have a 48 MP main lens, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a 12 MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom. The front camera gets an upgrade to 24 MP.

The Bigger Picture for Apple This Year

Apple’s fall 2026 lineup is shaping up to be one of its more unusual ones. No standard iPhone 18 means buyers will have to choose between the Pro models or wait. The rumoured iPhone Fold, if it actually shows up, will be Apple’s first foldable phone and will almost certainly run Liquid Glass too. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Should You Buy Current Flagship Or Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

