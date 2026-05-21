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Home > Regionals News > Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: ‘Will Blow Up Buses’

Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: ‘Will Blow Up Buses’

Five bomb threat emails were received by Chandigarh schools on Thursday morning, prompting high alert across local police, cyber cells, and security agencies. The emails reportedly contained offensive content and mentioned the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office.

Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: 'Will Blow Up Buses' (Photo Credits: AI Generated)
Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: 'Will Blow Up Buses' (Photo Credits: AI Generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 14:24 IST

Five bomb threat emails were received by Chandigarh schools on Thursday morning, and local police, cyber cells, and security agencies have been put under high alert. The emails had a mention of Haryana Chief Minister’s Office and very offensive content. There was even a threat that IED blast would be carried out on the Ambala-Delhi rail track by June 6, 2026 as per the reports.

Five Bomb Threat Emails Received By Chandigarh Schools On Thursday Morning

Preliminary information revealed that bomb threat emails were circulated by an unknown sender to a bunch of well-reputed schools in Chandigarh, including Sacred Heart School, Joshi, Sant Kabir School, Bhavan Vidyalaya, St. Stephen’s School (Sector 45), St. John’s School (Sector 26), Chitkara International School (Sector 25), and BPS School (Sector 40).

Furthermore, in response to such emails, security has been heightened at each and every school. All the schools have been thoroughly venerated by the local police, along with bomb squads and dog squads. But, no suspicious objects were found till date.

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Chandigarh Police has been on one pursuit of locating where these bomb threat emails were derived from and who sent these emails. They are also looking into the matter from all angles.

In the meantime, the administration has called upon parents and public itself to remain calm, stay subdued, and refrain from hoax spreading.

READ MORE: Maharashtra Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

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Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: ‘Will Blow Up Buses’
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Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: ‘Will Blow Up Buses’
Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: ‘Will Blow Up Buses’
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