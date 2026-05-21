The Quiet Glamour of Hayaam by Zam Zam Perfumers

Why India’s Heritage Attars Are the New Beauty-Cabinet Luxury

New Delhi [India], May 20: There is a particular kind of glamour that doesn’t announce itself. It lingers. It trails behind a silk saree as it leaves the room, settles into the collar of a tuxedo long after midnight, and stays on a wrist twelve hours after application. That kind of glamour, increasingly, is being bottled in India — not in alcohol-based sprays, but in concentrated, oil-based attars.

Heritage Delhi fragrance house Zam Zam Perfumers, in the craft since 1991, has unveiled Hayaam — a 20 ml unisex fragrance oil that arrives just as India’s most discerning beauty buyers are rediscovering the attar as the ultimate luxury indulgence.

The Scent of a Leading Lady

Hayaam opens with a soft fruity-floral flourish before settling into a warm bed of woody and amber undertones. The result is a fragrance that behaves cinematically — an entrance, a middle act, and a memorable closing sequence on the skin. Presented in a gold-accented bottle that earns its place on any vanity, it sits squarely in the beauty-luxury bracket, joining a wider renaissance moment for Indian attars among celebrities, stylists, and beauty editors who now admit their signature scent is an oil, not a spray.

Why Beauty Insiders Are Switching to Attars

Longevity that survives a long day on set. Concentrated oils sit on warm pulse points and develop slowly through the day — a backstage favourite for long shoots, weddings, and travel.

A scent that’s yours alone. Attars react with body chemistry rather than projecting in a uniform cloud, so two people wearing the same fragrance will never smell identical. For an industry obsessed with individuality, that’s the dream.

Skin-kind, alcohol-free formulation. Zam Zam’s entire catalogue is 100 per cent non-alcoholic and hygienically prepared — a quiet relief for sensitive skin and anyone who prefers their luxury without the burn.

The Elysian Effect

Hayaam arrives alongside Zam Zam’s flagship Elysian Collection — a premium luxury line that has quickly become the brand’s most talked-about edit. Each Elysian fragrance is named in Urdu or Arabic, and each name carries an emotion the perfumer has tried to translate into scent. Kalimat (‘words’) layers amber, rose, and oudh into the collection’s best-seller. Adab (‘grace’) weaves citrus and florals with a refined Arabic touch and a twelve-hour wear. Ehsas (‘a feeling’) is a clean white-floral that wears like fresh linen. Ilhaam (‘inspiration’) leans smoky and oudh-rich, made for after-parties. And Passion, an oriental floral, is built for moments that demand presence.

Together, Hayaam and Elysian signal a clear shift: India’s luxury fragrance conversation is no longer being led from Paris or Dubai alone. It is being written, increasingly, in Nizamuddin.

From Nizamuddin to Mumbai

Zam Zam Perfumers currently operates flagship stores in Hazrat Nizamuddin, Jama Masjid, and Jafrabad in Delhi, alongside retail in Jammu & Kashmir and a thriving online presence. The house is now preparing to open its first store in the Mumbai region — at Mumbra, Thane — marking its most significant retail expansion to date and bringing the full Elysian Collection within reach of the city that, more than any other, sets India’s beauty agenda.

The Trousseau, Reimagined

As wedding season builds, brides and grooms are reconsidering the trousseau. The imported eau de parfum is no longer the default; the heirloom-worthy attar, in gold-accented packaging, is back in conversation — prized for the way it lingers on a dupatta, layers under jewellery, and travels intimately on warm skin. Hayaam, with its unisex composition and gifting-ready presentation, is built for exactly this audience, with the Elysian Collection offering a tighter, ultra-premium edit for those building a fragrance wardrobe with serious intent.

There is something delightfully old-world about choosing a scent that develops on you over hours rather than arriving in a single spray. It is the same instinct that draws audiences back to slow cinema, hand-loomed textiles, and bespoke jewellery: the desire for craft that takes its time. On current evidence, India’s beauty-luxury consumer is ready for exactly that.

Hayaam (20 ml) and the Elysian Collection are available at Zam Zam Perfumers’ retail stores in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, online at zamzamperfumers.com, and shortly at the brand’s first Mumbai-region store at Mumbra, Thane.

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