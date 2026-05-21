CSK vs GT Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match Against Gujarat Titans? Latest Fitness Report on Thala | Check Predicted Playing XIs

CSK vs GT Injury News: Chennai Super Kings could very well be playing their final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against the Gujarat Titans tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Naturally, the question that revolves around the minds of fans is whether MS Dhoni will play tonight or not. The former CSK captain has been sidelined throughout the season with multiple rounds of different injuries. At the start of the season, it was announced by the Super Kings that Dhoni would be missing a couple of weeks due to a calf injury. However, 13 games later, the seasoned wicketkeeper batter has not been seen in a single IPL 2026 match. Will he play tonight? Read the GT vs CSK injury news further to get all the answers.

CSK vs GT: Will MS Dhoni play today’s IPL 2026 match at Narendra Modi Stadium?

No, MS Dhoni will not play today’s IPL 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is being reported that the former Chennai Super Kings captain has returned to Ranchi and has not travelled with the team to Ahmedabad to play against the Gujarat Titans. For long, MS Dhoni’s name has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings and even the IPL. The 44-year-old, along with Rohit Sharma, holds the record for winning the most titles. He is arguably the best captain in the history of the tournament. However, thanks to a few unfortunate injuries, Dhoni has been sidelined throughout the season.

The wicketkeeper batter was ruled out for two weeks before the season started, as per an announcement made by CSK on social media platforms. But since then, there has not been any clear information or update from the Super Kings management on Dhoni’s return to action. There have been times when the team management, including coaches, have talked about how the former Indian skipper is about to return.

CSK vs GT: Latest Update On MS Dhoni Injury

MS Dhoni continues to remain on the sidelines having picked up a fresh thumb injury. Given that Dhoni is a wicketkeeper, an injury to his thumb would mean that he can neither take much part in the field and while batting. The 44-year-old has been seen practicing his batting skills on multiple occasions during the season. However, with injuries to his calf earlier and now to his thumb, he has failed to regain the required fitness to play in a game.

CSK vs GT: Will Prasidh Krishna play today for Gujarat Titans?

Prasidh Krishna, despite being a regular wicket-taker for the Gujarat Titans, has not featured in their playing XI currently. Despite their strong home record, the Shubman Gill-led side might be inclined to give their senior pro another go right before the playoffs approach. In Krishna’s absence from the playing XI, Arshad Khan has done a great job in the middle-overs while Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Raba continue to rule in the power play with the new ball.

IPL 2026: CSK vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj; Impact Player: Arshad Khan

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson; Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary

Also Read: GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices