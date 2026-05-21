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Home > Sports News > GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Check the best GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction for IPL 2026 Match 66. Read our detailed match preview, pitch report, playing XI and top captain choices here.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)
GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 12:46 IST

The IPL fans will definitely get some thrilling moments when the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in Match 66 of the IPL 2026. This T20 extravaganza will be hosted at the gargantuan Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Shubman Gill and his potent Gujarat boys are really passionate about getting the confirmation of the top two positions of the points table while also fully utilising their home conditions. Whereas, Ruturaj Gaikwad has to steer his team to victory at any cost as the Chennai franchise is fighting for survival in the playoffs.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Match Details

Feature Information
Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Match Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Match 66
Match Date Thursday, May 21, 2026
Match Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Live Broadcasting Jiostar And Star Sports Network

GT vs CSK Dream11: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

One plus point of the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is that it is so much better for the hard-hitting players. Even before, the ground has been very fast for the ball to run quickly along the boundary line. The bounce has been very uniform during the whole day. I feel, without any hesitation, a high-scoring game is on the cards tonight. But a heavy dew factor makes the bowlers struggle in getting a proper grip of the ball, which is another problem, mostly for the second half bowlers. So, the team winning the toss and opting to chase a target is considered as the best strategy at this particular ground.

Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings: Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan.

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Probable Impact Players: Nishant Sindhu/Prasidh Krishna. 

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson.

Probable Impact Players: Mukesh Choudhary/Sarfaraz Khan. 

GT Vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

  • Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
  • Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Dube
  • All Rounders: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur
  • Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein

GT Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Top Captain Choices:

  • Sanju Samson: The explosive wicketkeeper batter is in phenomenal touch this season. He provides highly guaranteed fantasy points not just with his aggressive boundary-hitting abilities but also through crucial catches and stumpings behind the wickets.
  • Shubman Gill: The Gujarat skipper absolutely loves batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With an incredible venue record and a solid strike rate of over 143 in his recent outings, he is the safest captaincy choice to anchor your fantasy lineup.

Top Vice Captain Choices:

  • Sai Sudharsan: The talented young batter destroyed the Chennai bowling attack in their previous encounter this season, smashing a massive 87 runs off just 46 deliveries. His incredible consistency makes him a brilliant secondary multiplier.

  • Akeal Hosein: The clever spinner has been extremely economical and crucial during the powerplay overs. Given the immense pressure on the Chennai squad tonight, his ability to take early, crucial wickets makes him a highly valuable vice-captain pick.

Also Read – GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?

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GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Tags: ahmedabadakeal-hoseinchennai super kingsDream11 PredictionFantasy Cricket TipsGT vs CSKGT Vs CSK Dream11gujarat-titansIPL 2026Match 66Match previewNarendra Modi StadiumSai Sudharsansanju samsonshubman gill

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GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 66- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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