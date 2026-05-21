From Muga Silk To Pashmina Shawl: What PM Modi Gifted World Leaders During His Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just concluded his five-nation tour. During the extensive tour, PM Modi visited UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Italy and Norway. While meeting the heads of these countries, PM gifted his counterparts gifts that are rooted in India’s tradition, craft and history. The artifacts varied from silk stoles to paintings to pottery. The most notable gift was the one given to Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, given the chemistry between the two leaders. Here is a look at what PM gifted to the heads of state of these five countries.

Italy PL Meloni Receives Muga Silk, Shirui Lily Silk Stoles

Prime Minister of Italy Meloni received two stoles from PM Modi, both made in Northeast India. One of these stoles is from Assam, made of Muga Silk, while the other is from Manipur, made of Shirui Silk. Earlier, PM Modi also gifted a packet of toffee known as Melody.

Assam’s Muga silk is known for its durable quality, golden shine and sustainability. The artisans do not use any dye to craft these stoles. The Manipuri Shirui Lily stole is inspired by a flower that is rare and blooms only in the hills of the state. The lily flower is held in high regard by the Tangkhul Naga community. It represents purity, identity, and cultural pride of the community.

Kamal Talai Pichwai Painting For Finland PM

PM Modi gifted the Kamal Talai Pichwai painting to the PM of Finland, Petteri Orpo. The painting reflects the serene beauty and devotional artistry of the Nathdwara tradition of Rajasthan. Centred around lotus-filled waters, the composition symbolises purity, harmony, and spiritual reflection.

For Finland, celebrated as the “Land of a Thousand Lakes,” the painting carries a special resonance. Its peaceful waters and meditative beauty echo Finland’s own deep cultural connection with lakes, stillness, and the natural world. As a gift from India, the Kamal Talai Pichwai becomes a bridge between two traditions that find meaning and inspiration in water, serenity, and harmony with nature.

Replica of Ice-Axe For Iceland’s PM

PM Modi gifted a replica of the Ice-Axe used by Tenzing Norgay to Iceland’s PM Kristrun Frostadottir.

The Replica of the Ice Axe pays tribute to the legendary tool carried by Tenzing Norgay during the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 with Sir Edmund Hillary. Crafted in steel with a polished wooden shaft, the replica reflects the simplicity, resilience, and precision essential to high-altitude mountaineering. For Iceland–a nation deeply connected to rugged landscapes, glaciers, and adventure exploration–the ice axe resonates as more than a historic mountaineering tool. It symbolises endurance, respect for nature, and the spirit of exploration that defines both Himalayan and Nordic traditions.

Bidri Silver Work Vase For Denmark PM

PM Modi gifted Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen a Bidri Silver Work Vase which reflects the refined artistry of the Deccan, celebrated for its intricate silver inlay, elegant form, and meticulous craftsmanship. Adorned with delicate floral and geometric motifs, it embodies a tradition perfected over generations by artisans of Hyderabad and the Deccan plateau. For Denmark–renowned for its design legacy and appreciation of minimal elegance–the Bidri vase holds a natural resonance. Its balance of form, precision, and craftsmanship reflects values shared by both Indian and Danish artistic traditions.

A Book For Swedish Crown Princess

During his visit to Sweden before attending the India-Nordic Summit in Norway, PM Modi gifted his book ‘Convenient Action- Continuity for Change’ to Swedish Crown Princess Victoria

Convenient Action: Continuity for Change by Prime Minister of India is a collection of speeches, reflections, and policy perspectives that present the author’s vision for governance, development, and national progress. The book highlights the importance of continuity in policy-making while embracing change as a necessary driver for social and economic transformation.

Loktak, Pashmina Shawl, Handcrafted Bag, Works Of Tagore For PM Of Sweden

PM Modi also presented a handcrafted handbag from Shantiniketan, along with a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore, to the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson.

The Shantiniketan messenger bag is from Shantiniketan, the ‘Abode of Peace,’ a sanctuary where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore envisioned a global meeting of minds. By blending traditional folk motifs with a modern, global aesthetic, Tagore created a unique visual language that gave the rural community a dignified and sustainable means of expression.

The importance and significance of the traditions at Shantiniketan endures; the leather work is a Geographical Indication (GI) protected craft that provides a sustainable livelihood for hundreds of artisans in the Birbhum district. t serves as a bridge between Tagore’s artistic philosophy and today’s trends.

He also presented a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore. PM Modi also gifted Swedish PM Loktak, which is an artisanal, small-batch tea from the lush hills surrounding Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. Grown in Manipur’s unique ecosystem, renowned for its floating “Phumdis” and rich biodiversity, the tea is cultivated in community-led, chemical-free gardens that preserve traditional farming practices.

Additionally, PM Modi gifted him a Ladakh Pure Wool Stole, also known as the Pashmina shawl, is the soul of the Himalayas woven into fabric. Originating from the remote Changthang plateau at altitudes above 5,000 meters, it is crafted from the delicate under-fleece of the Changthangi goat, naturally adapted to survive the region’s extreme cold. The fibre is then hand-spun by local women and woven on traditional looms by artisans preserving skills passed down through generations. Using natural dyes and locally rooted production, the craft remains deeply sustainable and authentic.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral