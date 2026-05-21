Gold Rate Today On 21 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 21 May 2026 reflect a broadly steady yet regionally varied trend influenced by global spot gold movements, currency pegs, and local demand conditions. Retail rates per gram for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K gold show close alignment among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with minor deviations driven by tax structures, refining costs, and market liquidity. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman all continue to track international bullion sentiment, which remains sensitive to inflation expectations, US dollar strength, and geopolitical uncertainty. These price differences highlight both regional integration and subtle market-specific pricing dynamics.

United Arab Emirates: Gold prices in the UAE remain competitive and closely aligned with regional averages. 24K gold stands at AED 545.41 per gram, while 22K is AED 500.63. Strong retail demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi continues to anchor pricing, with tourism and jewellery buying supporting consistent liquidity in the market overall.

Saudi Arabia: In Saudi Arabia, gold pricing remains stable with 24K gold at SAR 545.09 per gram and 22K at SAR 500.40. The market reflects steady domestic demand, particularly for jewellery purchases during seasonal and cultural events. Prices closely mirror UAE levels due to similar import dependencies and global benchmark alignment.

Qatar: Qatar’s gold market shows slightly higher pricing, with 24K gold at QAR 547.00 and 22K at QAR 504.00 per gram. Demand remains steady, supported by strong consumer purchasing power. Market conditions track global bullion trends closely, while retail margins and import structures contribute to marginally elevated local pricing compared to neighbours.

Kuwait: Kuwait records gold prices at KWD 44.93 for 24K and KWD 41.25 for 22K per gram. The market is relatively sensitive to global gold fluctuations due to import reliance. Jewellery demand remains consistent, especially during festive seasons, while pricing reflects both currency strength and international bullion market movements.

Bahrain: Bahrain’s gold prices remain moderate, with 24K gold at BHD 55.80 and 22K at BHD 51.15 per gram. The market is small but stable, heavily influenced by global gold rates and regional supply chains. Consumer demand is steady, particularly for traditional jewellery purchases and investment-grade gold products.

Oman: In Oman, gold is priced at OMR 57.10 for 24K and OMR 52.34 for 22K per gram. The market reflects close tracking of global gold trends, with steady retail demand. Currency stability and import dependence play key roles in pricing consistency, while jewellery buying remains a significant driver of local consumption.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Rate Today (21 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 20, 2026

Country/Region Currency 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold United Arab Emirates AED (Dirham) 545.41 500.63 478.23 411.06 Saudi Arabia SAR (Riyal) 545.09 500.40 476.96 408.82 Qatar QAR (Riyal) 547.00 504.00 478.00 412.50 Kuwait KWD (Dinar) 44.93 41.25 39.32 33.70 Bahrain BHD (Dinar) 55.80 51.15 48.82 41.85 Oman OMR (Rial) 57.10 52.34 49.96 42.82

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate May 21, 2026 (Today) AED 545.41 AED 500.63 — — — May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25 May 19, 2026 5,560 5,560 585 5,540 5,700 May 15, 2026 5,545 5,545 582 5,525 5,665 May 13, 2026 5,600 5,600 595 5,640 5,679.40 May 12, 2026 5,675 5,675 603 5,680 5,860 May 11, 2026 5,683 5,683 598 5,675 5,850 May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870 May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775 May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660 May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720 May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710 Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690 (Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

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