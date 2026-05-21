ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online

ICSI institute has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 admit card. Candidates who have already registered for CSEET exam can download their hall ticket from icsi.edu. To download the CSEET June 2026 admit card, candidates should first login using Unique ID or application number and date of birth. Once login is successful, the hall ticket can be downloaded and printed. The admit card is a compulsory document which should be carried to the exam centre in printed format. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter. According to the official paperwork, CSEET June 2026 exam will be conducted offline between 1 to 4 June 2026.

CSEET June 2026 Important Dates

Event & Date

CSEET June 2026 admit card release – Released

CSEET June 2026 exam – 1 to 4 June 2026

CSEET June 2026 result (tentative) – 14 June 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card Download

After login, candidate can download the CSEET June 2026 admit card by following the below steps:

Go to official website, icsi.edu Select the “CSEET June 2026 Admit Card” link available on the homepage Enter Unique ID or application number and date of birth Click on log in The CSEET June 2026 admit card will appear on the screen Download the CSEET June 2026 admit card and have a printout ready for the exam

Once downloaded, candidate should thoroughly verify all the information provided on CSEET June 2026 admit card, including name, photograph, registration number, exam details, exam date, exam time, exam centre and other instructions.

Any anomalies or errors should be immediately reported to the concerned authorities before the exam date.

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