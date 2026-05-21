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Home > Education News > ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online

ICSI has released the CSEET June 2026 admit card. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from icsi.edu by logging in with their Unique ID or application number and date of birth. After login, the admit card can be downloaded and printed. It is a mandatory document and must be carried to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online (Photo Credits: ANI)
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 13:33 IST

ICSI institute has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 admit card. Candidates who have already registered for CSEET exam can download their hall ticket from icsi.edu. To download the CSEET June 2026 admit card, candidates should first login using Unique ID or application number and date of birth. Once login is successful, the hall ticket can be downloaded and printed. The admit card is a compulsory document which should be carried to the exam centre in printed format. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter. According to the official paperwork, CSEET June 2026 exam will be conducted offline between 1 to 4 June 2026.

CSEET June 2026 Important Dates

Event & Date

CSEET June 2026 admit card release – Released
CSEET June 2026 exam – 1 to 4 June 2026
CSEET June 2026 result (tentative) – 14 June 2026

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ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card Download

After login, candidate can download the CSEET June 2026 admit card by following the below steps:

  1. Go to official website, icsi.edu
  2. Select the “CSEET June 2026 Admit Card” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter Unique ID or application number and date of birth
  4. Click on log in
  5. The CSEET June 2026 admit card will appear on the screen
  6. Download the CSEET June 2026 admit card and have a printout ready for the exam

Once downloaded, candidate should thoroughly verify all the information provided on CSEET June 2026 admit card, including name, photograph, registration number, exam details, exam date, exam time, exam centre and other instructions.

Any anomalies or errors should be immediately reported to the concerned authorities before the exam date.

ALSO READ: IIT Bombay Placement Report 2025: Placement Rate Declines to 70 Percent, but Average Salary Rises to Rs 26.45 Lakh

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ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online
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ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online

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ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card OUT: Download Hall Ticket Via Direct Link, Check Important Dates & Steps To Access Online

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