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Home > Business News > Wrong Parle stock Continues To Rise After PM Modi’s Melody gift To Meloni: What’s Actually happening?

Wrong Parle stock Continues To Rise After PM Modi’s Melody gift To Meloni: What’s Actually happening?

A viral “Melodi” meme sparked retail confusion, pushing investors into Parle Industries instead of Parle Products, triggering meme-driven buying, upper circuits, and a short-lived, fundamentals-weak stock rally.

Parle's share price surged as 'MELODI' was in the spotlight.
Parle's share price surged as 'MELODI' was in the spotlight.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 12:41 IST

Parle Share Price: When a Toffee Turned Into a Stock Market Thriller on Dalal Street- So basically. Sometimes the great Indian Dalal Street behaves notorius and less like a financial market, also more like a full-blown internet comment section with trading accounts attached to it. What started as a harmless “Melodi” meme moment between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni somehow snowballed into retail investors rushing to buy a completely unrelated stock. Yes, all because of a packet of Melody toffees. Now, In peak social-media-meets-stock-market story, investors searching for “Parle” accidentally pushed ‘BUY’ into Parle Industries instead of Parle Products (Oh they are the actual maker of Melody and Parle-G). What was the result? Consecutive upper circuits, meme-fuelled excitement and a reminder that sometimes markets run less on fundamentals and more on vibes, confusion and FOMO served with a side of candy nostalgia.

How a Packet of Toffees Caused a Stock Market Mess? Rally For Parle Share Price

After a packet of Melody toffees was used to spark a meme moment, it unexpectedly spilled over into the stock market narrative. As the internet continues to find humour in almost everything lately, the “Melodi” meme trend gained traction after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a bilateral visit to Rome. The moment went viral after Meloni shared a cheerful video on X.

She was heard saying: “We received a very, very good toffee from Prime Minister Modi. Melody.”

What followed was classic internet behaviour, retail investors and meme traders jumped in, linking anything remotely associated with “Parle” to the viral moment. In a FOMO-driven wave, even unrelated stocks briefly caught speculative attention. Within a few hours, social media hype turned a light-hearted gesture into market chatter, as retail enthusiasm blurred the line between meme and fundamentals. What started as a simple exchange of sweets became another reminder of how quickly narratives can travel in the age of social media, sometimes far beyond their original intent.

Parle Stocks: How Social Media Turned A Brand Name Into Market Chaos

Aspect Parle Industries Ltd (wrong company) Parle Products (correct company)
Type of Company Listed company (BSE) Private company (not listed)
Stock Market Presence Actively traded on stock exchanges Not listed on any stock exchange
Sector Infrastructure, real estate development, paper recycling FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods)
Popular Products No consumer FMCG products Melody, Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek
Connection to “Parle” sweets No connection Actual manufacturer of Parle-branded sweets and biscuits
Investor Confusion Bought due to name similarity during meme hype Not available for trading
Reality Check Small listed entity with different business focus Large private FMCG giant behind iconic brands

Stock Rally Driven Purely by Confusion

  • The sudden surge in retail buying orders led to a sharp spike in Parle Industries’ stock price, despite weak fundamentals.
  • The stock jumped to ₹5.25 on the first day of the rally.
  • It extended gains to ₹5.51 in the following trading session.
  • The stock hit back-to-back 5% upper circuits during the frenzy.
  • Reports suggest the company has only around 9 employees, highlighting its micro-scale operations.
  • Prior to the rally, the stock had already fallen over 68% in the last 12 months.
  • The sudden rise was largely driven by retail confusion and meme-fueled trading activity rather than business performance.

(with inputs)

Also Read: Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

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Wrong Parle stock Continues To Rise After PM Modi’s Melody gift To Meloni: What’s Actually happening?
Tags: Dalal Street trendsindian stock market newsMelodi memeMelody toffee memememe stock IndiaParle Industries stockParle Products confusionParle share priceParle stock rallyretail investor FOMOstock market confusionupper circuit stocks

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Wrong Parle stock Continues To Rise After PM Modi’s Melody gift To Meloni: What’s Actually happening?
Wrong Parle stock Continues To Rise After PM Modi’s Melody gift To Meloni: What’s Actually happening?
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