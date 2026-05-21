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Home > Sports News > GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?

GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?

Will Sanju Sanmson Starrer go past Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium? Is MSD in CSK's playing XI today? Here is the complete GT vs CSK match prediction for IPL 2026. Get the exact toss prediction, probable playing XI, and pitch report for the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings clash.

GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings? (Image Source: X)
GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings? (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 12:05 IST

The Indian Premier League 2026 is all set for a blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, Thursday, May 21 2026. The strong Gujarat Titans team are ready to play the desperate Chennai Super Kings team in front of their home crowd. As for the home side, they are led by Shubman Gill and have already made it to the playoffs, but are still very eagerly pushing to get a top-two finish, which definitely comes with an added advantage. Then again, Chennai is going through a difficult situation, and survival is the main challenge for them. We all know that a big win is the only thing that Ruturaj Gaikwad and his team can think of. The five-time champions may be knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoffs if they do not win tonight. 

GT vs CSK Prediction: Match 66 Details, IPL 2026

Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Match Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Match 66
Match Date Thursday May 21 2026
Match Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Live Broadcast JioStar & Star Sports Network

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Generally, the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch offers a good batting track. Besides, the outfield here is so fast that the batters can easily score big runs. As the ball comes nicely to the bat in the evening, we can expect a very high-scoring game this evening. The captain winning the toss will most probably decide to bowl first if dew really helps in the 2nd innings. It is always better to chase in this stadium as the batting is comparatively easier under the artificial lights in the late night.

GT vs CSK Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan.

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Probable Impact Players: Nishant Sindhu/Prasidh Krishna. 

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson.

Probable Impact Players: Mukesh Choudhary/Sarfaraz Khan. 

GT vs CSK Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?

  • Winner: Gujarat Titans

  • Decision: Bowl First

  • Logic: The Narendra Modi Stadium traditionally experiences heavy dew during the second innings, making it highly difficult for bowlers to grip the ball properly. The pitch also tends to play much better under the artificial floodlights, allowing the chasing team to easily track down massive targets.

GT vs CSK Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?

Analysing the current form and squad balance, the Gujarat Titans enter this crucial fixture as the clear heavy favourites. They previously defeated Chennai comfortably by eight wickets earlier this season and boast an incredible home advantage in Ahmedabad. While the Chennai Super Kings are widely known for their massive comebacks in must-win situations, their highly inconsistent bowling attack might severely struggle against the explosive Gujarat batting lineup tonight. Therefore, our ultimate prediction heavily favours the Gujarat Titans to win this encounter and successfully secure a highly crucial top-two finish in the points table.

Also Read: No Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cup 2027? BCCI Concerned Over Former Team India Captain’s Fitness and Workload

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GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?
Tags: ahmedabadchennai super kingsGT vs CSKGT Vs CSK Match Predictiongujarat-titansIPL 2026kagiso rabadaMatch 66Narendra Modi StadiumProbable Playing XIRuturaj Gaikwadsanju samsonshubman gillToss Prediction

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GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?

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GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?
GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?
GT vs CSK Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Gujarat Titans And Chennai Super Kings?
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