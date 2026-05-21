Baku-Tbilisi Train Services Resume: Check Timings, Ticket Prices, Full Schedule And Route Details

Passenger rail services between Baku and Tbilisi are likely to restart this year, after being suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional border restrictions. The news regarding the imminent resumption of passenger train services on the Baku-Tbilisi route was met with great enthusiasm in Azerbaijan. In 2025, the Georgian side also announced the launch of a train between Baku and Tbilisi, but the time the information was not confirmed in Azerbaijan. This time, when Georgia has even announced a specific date which is 26th May and JSC Azerbaijan Railways has also confirmed the news. A timetable has already been drawn up, and the ticket prices have been announced.



Baku-Tbilisi Train Service Resumption: What Travelers Need to Know



After more than five years, the popular Baku-Tbilisi train route is finally coming back. The service was shut down in 2020 when COVID-19 forced countries to close their land borders. Before that, the route was one of the busiest in the region. Trains ran every evening and were almost always fully packed. People used it for weekend getaways, quick business trips, and even day visits to Tbilisi. The restart is happening under a joint agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Georgia during the World Urban Forum in Baku. The deal was approved with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze both present. This time, everything is official, confirmed, and scheduled



Baku to Tbilisi Train Timings and Departure Schedule



The train from Baku departs at 23:10 every night and pulls into Tbilisi at 08:41 the next morning. If you are traveling from Tbilisi, the train leaves at 21:00 and arrives in Baku at 06:24 the following day. Both directions run daily. The overnight timing is convenient for most travelers since you sleep through most of the journey and arrive fresh in the morning without losing a full day to travel.



Baku-Tbilisi Ticket Prices for Different Classes



A one-way ticket from Baku to Tbilisi is priced at 81 Azerbaijani manats. The trains that will operate on this route are new sleeper carriages built by Stadler Rail Group, a Swiss manufacturer. These were originally purchased back in 2019 for the planned Baku-Tbilisi-Kars-Istanbul route, but the pandemic stopped those plans. The carriages have been sitting idle ever since. Now they finally get to do the job they were built for. Passengers can expect modern interiors, individual services, and comfort that meets international travel standards.



How Long Is the Baku to Tbilisi Train Journey?



The total journey covers around 560 kilometres and takes 9 hours and 31 minutes. That is actually quite fast compared to similar regional routes. For reference, the Yerevan-Tbilisi train covers about 374 kilometres but takes 10 hours. The Baku-Tbilisi line benefits from better infrastructure on the Azerbaijani side, where trains can run at an average speed of 100 kilometres per hour. Things slow down once the train crosses into Georgia, particularly on the Gardabani-Tbilisi stretch, where the track is in poorer condition. On that section, the average speed drops to around 50 kilometres per hour. From Baku to the Boyuk Kesik border station, the trip takes about 6 hours and 10 minutes.



Major Stops on the Baku-Tbilisi Railway Route



The train does not go directly from one city to the other without stops. On the Azerbaijani side, it halts at Bilajari, Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa, and Boyuk Kesik. Once across the border, it stops at Gardabani before reaching Tbilisi Railway Station. That makes eight stops in total along the route, giving passengers from different cities a chance to board without traveling all the way to Baku first.



How to Book Baku-Tbilisi Train Tickets Online



JSC Azerbaijan Railways manages ticketing for the Azerbaijani side of the journey. Travelers can book tickets through the official Azerbaijan Railways website or app. Georgian Railways handles the other side. It is advisable to book early, especially for summer travel, since this route was heavily in demand before the pandemic and interest is expected to be high from day one. Travelers connecting through Baku from other countries, including those who have historically transited through Baku on their way to Georgia, should also check visa requirements before booking.



Travel Rules and Important Guidelines for Passengers



The service starts from 25 May 2026 at midnight. Despite the special quarantine regime still technically being in place, Azerbaijan has confirmed that citizens can travel to Georgia and return by rail. The same rule applies to foreign nationals who are eligible for visa-free entry into Azerbaijan. Passengers should carry valid travel documents. The train is an overnight service, so pack accordingly. Light luggage is more practical for sleeper carriage travel.



Documents Required for Baku-Tbilisi International Travel



Since this is an international crossing, passengers need a valid passport. Azerbaijani citizens can enter Georgia visa-free. Citizens of other countries should check Georgian entry rules based on their nationality. Foreign nationals already in Azerbaijan who wish to travel to Georgia by this train must qualify for visa-free entry to Azerbaijan as a starting point. Make sure documents are not expired and that you carry any additional paperwork required for your specific nationality.



Baku-Tbilisi Train Schedule for Summer 2026 Travelers



The train runs daily starting 26 May 2026, which makes it a solid option for summer travel. For those planning trips from June onward, the Tbilisi-Batumi extension is also worth watching. Georgia plans to launch an upgraded Tbilisi-Batumi service from 1 June, cutting that travel time from five hours to four. So a Baku to Batumi trip could become possible as a connected journey, with a changeover in Tbilisi. The Baku-Tbilisi train also uses new Alstom Prima M4 locomotives purchased in 2019, capable of speeds up to 160 kilometres per hour, though actual speeds depend on track conditions along the route.



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