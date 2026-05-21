Erling Haaland to Real Madrid: According to sources, Erling Haaland wants his agent to arrange a deal to Real Madrid because he is prepared to leave Man City during the summer transfer window. Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw between the Citizens and Bournemouth prevented them from advancing to the season’s final day in the Premier League title chase, as Arsenal emerged victorious. Pep Guardiola will be leaving Man City at the end of the season after winning the FA Cup and League Cup this year, according to widely circulated stories over the weekend.

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid to join Kylian Mbappe?

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, remained silent about the prospect of Manchester City star Erling Haaland moving to the Spanish capital, but he did remind everyone that “when there is a good one, I go for him.” In an interview with LaSexta, Perez discussed a variety of subjects, including his ambitions for the summer transfer window, just a day after conducting an odd impromptu press conference to announce a new round of elections at Real Madrid.

Haaland’s relocation to the Spanish capital has been the subject of ongoing speculation. Despite signing a lucrative contract deal with Manchester City that finishes in 2034, the attacker has been frequently linked to Real Madrid. With 37 goals and eight assists in 50 games across all competitions, the Norwegian is still in incredible form this season. With 161 goals and 29 assists in 196 games for the Premier League heavyweights since his €60 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, he has an incredible overall record in England.

There are rumors that a line of players may form to leave the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window due to Guardiola’s impending exit. According to rumors in Spain, Haaland is especially eager to leave, with the Norway international “asking his agent” to secure a transfer to Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho targets Rodri

Despite his history at Atletico Madrid, Rodri has apparently emerged as Jose Mourinho’s top target for the midfield. The 29-year-old has made no secret of the fact that he would be honored to wear Los Blancos’ iconic white.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who does not appear to be particularly suited to Marescaball. During the Italian’s time at Chelsea, promising goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was axed because he was not deemed good enough in possession. This fate could also befall Maresca’s compatriot, given that he has struggled with the ball at his feet this season. And indeed, it may not be far-fetched to suggest that Donnarumma is not in it for the long haul.

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