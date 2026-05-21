LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 hamza burhan latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours

Erling Haaland is reportedly pushing for a Real Madrid transfer during the summer window amid Pep Guardiola exit rumours at Manchester City. Florentino Perez hinted at major signings as speculation grows over Haaland joining Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland to leave Real Madrid? Image Credit: X/@ManCity
Erling Haaland to leave Real Madrid? Image Credit: X/@ManCity

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:44 IST

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid: According to sources, Erling Haaland wants his agent to arrange a deal to Real Madrid because he is prepared to leave Man City during the summer transfer window. Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw between the Citizens and Bournemouth prevented them from advancing to the season’s final day in the Premier League title chase, as Arsenal emerged victorious. Pep Guardiola will be leaving Man City at the end of the season after winning the FA Cup and League Cup this year, according to widely circulated stories over the weekend.

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid to join Kylian Mbappe?

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, remained silent about the prospect of Manchester City star Erling Haaland moving to the Spanish capital, but he did remind everyone that “when there is a good one, I go for him.” In an interview with LaSexta, Perez discussed a variety of subjects, including his ambitions for the summer transfer window, just a day after conducting an odd impromptu press conference to announce a new round of elections at Real Madrid.

Haaland’s relocation to the Spanish capital has been the subject of ongoing speculation. Despite signing a lucrative contract deal with Manchester City that finishes in 2034, the attacker has been frequently linked to Real Madrid. With 37 goals and eight assists in 50 games across all competitions, the Norwegian is still in incredible form this season. With 161 goals and 29 assists in 196 games for the Premier League heavyweights since his €60 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, he has an incredible overall record in England.

You Might Be Interested In

There are rumors that a line of players may form to leave the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window due to Guardiola’s impending exit. According to rumors in Spain, Haaland is especially eager to leave, with the Norway international “asking his agent” to secure a transfer to Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho targets Rodri

Despite his history at Atletico Madrid, Rodri has apparently emerged as Jose Mourinho’s top target for the midfield. The 29-year-old has made no secret of the fact that he would be honored to wear Los Blancos’ iconic white.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who does not appear to be particularly suited to Marescaball. During the Italian’s time at Chelsea, promising goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was axed because he was not deemed good enough in possession. This fate could also befall Maresca’s compatriot, given that he has struggled with the ball at his feet this season. And indeed, it may not be far-fetched to suggest that Donnarumma is not in it for the long haul.

Also Read: Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours
Tags: Erling HaalandHaaland transferKylian MbappeManchester CityPep Guardiolapremier leaguereal madridReal Madrid transfer news

RELATED News

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Shooting at Cricket Canada President Arvinder Khosa’s House Sparks Security Fears — Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked

Sara Tendulkar Lashes Out At Pap For Body-Shaming Remark, Posts Screenshot Of Deleted Video On Instagram: WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2026 Vs Cockroach Janta Party: Comparing The Massive Instagram Follower Growth of MI, RCB, CSK, And CJP

CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify if They Win Today’s IPL Match vs Gujarat Titans? Qualification Chances Explained

LATEST NEWS

AMD To Invest $10 Billion In Taiwan: Expands Chip Packaging And AI Infrastructure To Develop Next-Gen AI Systems

ROTORIS Names IPL-Winning Captain Rajat Patidar as ‘A ROTORIS Man’ for IPL 2026

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours

HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched In India: 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Sarvam Indus AI, Check All Specs And Price

When Is Monsoon Expected in Mumbai in 2026? Maharashtra Likely To Receive Early Rains, Check 10 Days Forecast Here

Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays

RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Orders CBI SIT Probe Into ‘Hush-Up’ Allegations, Seeks Full Report By June 25

Baku-Tbilisi Train Services Resume: Check Timings, Ticket Prices, Full Schedule And Route Details

Xiaomi 17T Series To Debut Soon: AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, And Triple Camera Setup — Check Launch Date And Price

Amritsar Blast Leaves One Woman Dead, Another Critically Injured In Illegal Firecracker Factory

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours
Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours
Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours
Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Man City Star Reportedly Wants Summer Transfer After Pep Guardiola Exit Rumours

QUICK LINKS