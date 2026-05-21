Indian Railways To Use AI-Based Surveillance, Drones, And Advanced CCTV Systems To Enhance Passenger Safety

Railways use advanced technologies, including AI, drones, and CCTV, to improve safety for trains, passengers, station buildings, and the entire rail network.
This is being done on a mission basis, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) boosting its intelligence collection mechanism at the beat level.
According to the Ministry of Railways, in a crucial high-level security review meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, the Railway Ministry carried out extensive consultations with field officers from across the country in the presence of senior officials in the national capital.
The meeting was chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan. Ministers of State for Railways V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present, besides the Chairman, Railway Board.
It was noted during the meeting that in the last few days, the involvement of anti-social elements has emerged during the initial probe into multiple incidents, including some recent fire incidents. Indian Railways has taken these incidents seriously, and the RPF is actively probing them.
In several cases, prompt and proactive action by Railways helped avert major eventualities. It was also felt that, besides strengthening intelligence systems and the use of technology to process inputs faster, Railways will further encourage passengers to actively support efforts in containing anti-social activities during their journey and while waiting at station premises, as per the Ministry.
Railways have thus urged passengers to remain alert and vigilant while travelling. Any suspicious activity or suspicious person noticed on railway premises should be immediately reported on the Railway helpline number 139.
Discussions during the security review meeting focused on strengthening intelligence gathering mechanisms from the field through an improved reporting system. Emphasis was also laid on enhancing technology-driven security systems, expanding CCTV coverage across the railway network, and improving operational security coordination between Railway Board headquarters and field zones, according to the release.
The meeting also highlighted strengthening cyber security, upgrading camera specifications, and deploying AI-based surveillance and monitoring systems.
The meeting further focused on strengthening coordination by improving information-sharing mechanisms between RPF and Government Railway Police for more effective security management across the railway network.
(ANI)
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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