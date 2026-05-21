Indian Railways To Use AI-Based Surveillance, Drones, And Advanced CCTV Systems To Enhance Passenger Safety

Railways use advanced technologies, including AI, drones, and CCTV, to improve safety for trains, passengers, station buildings, and the entire rail network.

This is being done on a mission basis, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) boosting its intelligence collection mechanism at the beat level.

According to the Ministry of Railways, in a crucial high-level security review meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, the Railway Ministry carried out extensive consultations with field officers from across the country in the presence of senior officials in the national capital.