GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today: The stakes couldn’t be higher as Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings face off on Match 66 of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. Gujarat are targeting a top-two finish, Then again, Chennai come into the contest with a need to win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. There is also an emotional aspect attached to the game as CSK are going back to the place where they beat GT in the IPL 2023 final quite emphatically.
GT vs CSK Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoiler?
Great news for fans as the GT vs CSK match will not be affected by rain. The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be very hot and dry with the mercury soaring above 40C even in the night. Dew on the players might be a factor during the second innings which might benefit the team that is chasing the target.
GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Records
|Category
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Matches Played
|9
|9
|Won
|5
|4
|Lost
|4
|5
|No Result
|0
|0
GT vs CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
Chennai Super Kings need a win to stay alive in the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. However, a win will not be enough for the Super Kings to make to the playoffs. Not only does the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side need a win, they also need Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders to lose their games.
GT vs CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Gujarat Titans Finish in top two in IPL 2026 points table?
A win tonight against the Chennai Super Kings will certainly boost the Gujarat Titans’ chances of making the top two and playing the Qualifier 1. If GT wins tonight and Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad, then the Titans and RCB will play in Qualifier 1.
GT vs CSK: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
Initially, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad provided some wonderful pitches to the competition and it was on batters that disaster was wreaked. But the recent matches have seen the runs come down drastically. A first innings total at this ground is about 162 on average. The captain winning the toss should be inclined to bowl first.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Vs Cockroach Janta Party: Comparing The Massive Instagram Follower Growth of MI, RCB, CSK, And CJP
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.