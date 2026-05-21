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Home > Sports News > GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs CSK IPL 2026 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium carries huge playoff implications. Gujarat Titans target a top-two finish, while Chennai Super Kings need victory to stay alive. Ahmedabad weather looks clear, with pitch conditions and dew expected to influence the high-stakes encounter.

GT vs CSK Weather Prediction
GT vs CSK Weather Prediction

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 18:18 IST

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today: The stakes couldn’t be higher as Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings face off on Match 66 of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. Gujarat are targeting a top-two finish, Then again, Chennai come into the contest with a need to win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. There is also an emotional aspect attached to the game as CSK are going back to the place where they beat GT in the IPL 2023 final quite emphatically.

GT vs CSK Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoiler?

Great news for fans as the GT vs CSK match will not be affected by rain. The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be very hot and dry with the mercury soaring above 40C even in the night. Dew on the players might be a factor during the second innings which might benefit the team that is chasing the target.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Category Gujarat Titans (GT) Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Matches Played 9 9
Won 5 4
Lost 4 5
No Result 0 0

GT vs CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings need a win to stay alive in the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. However, a win will not be enough for the Super Kings to make to the playoffs. Not only does the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side need a win, they also need Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders to lose their games. 

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GT vs CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Gujarat Titans Finish in top two in IPL 2026 points table?

A win tonight against the Chennai Super Kings will certainly boost the Gujarat Titans’ chances of making the top two and playing the Qualifier 1. If GT wins tonight and Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad, then the Titans and RCB will play in Qualifier 1. 

GT vs CSK: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Initially, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad provided some wonderful pitches to the competition and it was on batters that disaster was wreaked. But the recent matches have seen the runs come down drastically. A first innings total at this ground is about 162 on average. The captain winning the toss should be inclined to bowl first.

Chennai Super Kings’ Last 5 IPL Matches in 2026 🏏

Date Match Result Venue
18 May 2026 CSK vs SRH SRH won by 10 runs Chennai
23 Apr 2026 CSK vs MI CSK won by 103 runs Mumbai
26 Apr 2026 CSK vs GT GT won by 8 wickets Ahmedabad
3 May 2026 MI vs CSK CSK won by 8 wickets Chennai
7 May 2026 DC vs CSK CSK won by 8 wickets Delhi

Gujarat Titans’ Last 5 IPL Matches in 2026 🏏

Date Match Result Venue
21 May 2026 GT vs CSK Match in progress / scheduled Ahmedabad
16 May 2026 KKR vs GT KKR won by 29 runs Kolkata
12 May 2026 GT vs SRH GT won by 82 runs Ahmedabad
9 May 2026 RR vs GT GT won by 77 runs Jaipur
3 May 2026 GT vs PBKS GT won by 4 wickets Ahmedabad

Also Read: IPL 2026 Vs Cockroach Janta Party: Comparing The Massive Instagram Follower Growth of MI, RCB, CSK, And CJP

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GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium
Tags: Ahmedabad weather todayGT vs CSKGT vs CSK predictionGT vs CSK weather reportIPL 2026Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

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GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium
GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium
GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium
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