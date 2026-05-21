GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today: The stakes couldn’t be higher as Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings face off on Match 66 of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. Gujarat are targeting a top-two finish, Then again, Chennai come into the contest with a need to win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. There is also an emotional aspect attached to the game as CSK are going back to the place where they beat GT in the IPL 2023 final quite emphatically.

GT vs CSK Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoiler?

Great news for fans as the GT vs CSK match will not be affected by rain. The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be very hot and dry with the mercury soaring above 40C even in the night. Dew on the players might be a factor during the second innings which might benefit the team that is chasing the target.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Category Gujarat Titans (GT) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Matches Played 9 9 Won 5 4 Lost 4 5 No Result 0 0

GT vs CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings need a win to stay alive in the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. However, a win will not be enough for the Super Kings to make to the playoffs. Not only does the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side need a win, they also need Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders to lose their games.

GT vs CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Gujarat Titans Finish in top two in IPL 2026 points table?

A win tonight against the Chennai Super Kings will certainly boost the Gujarat Titans’ chances of making the top two and playing the Qualifier 1. If GT wins tonight and Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad, then the Titans and RCB will play in Qualifier 1.

GT vs CSK: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Initially, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad provided some wonderful pitches to the competition and it was on batters that disaster was wreaked. But the recent matches have seen the runs come down drastically. A first innings total at this ground is about 162 on average. The captain winning the toss should be inclined to bowl first.

Chennai Super Kings’ Last 5 IPL Matches in 2026 🏏 Date Match Result Venue 18 May 2026 CSK vs SRH SRH won by 10 runs Chennai 23 Apr 2026 CSK vs MI CSK won by 103 runs Mumbai 26 Apr 2026 CSK vs GT GT won by 8 wickets Ahmedabad 3 May 2026 MI vs CSK CSK won by 8 wickets Chennai 7 May 2026 DC vs CSK CSK won by 8 wickets Delhi Gujarat Titans’ Last 5 IPL Matches in 2026 🏏 Date Match Result Venue 21 May 2026 GT vs CSK Match in progress / scheduled Ahmedabad 16 May 2026 KKR vs GT KKR won by 29 runs Kolkata 12 May 2026 GT vs SRH GT won by 82 runs Ahmedabad 9 May 2026 RR vs GT GT won by 77 runs Jaipur 3 May 2026 GT vs PBKS GT won by 4 wickets Ahmedabad

GT vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad? Gujarat Titans seem a bit ahead going into the match as they have been playing better recently and have a well-rounded bowling unit. While Chennai Super Kings have the know-how to come out on top in close games, the lack of Dhoni might have a major impact on them. Considering they are playing on their own ground and have powerful batsmen, GT could be a little stronger in Ahmedabad. GT vs CSK Match Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win at Narendra Modi Stadium.

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