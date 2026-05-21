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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C

Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C

Bihar is facing an intense heatwave with temperatures crossing 40°C in several districts, while IMD says relief may begin after May 26 due to thunderstorms.

When will it rain in Bihar? (Image: AI-generated)
When will it rain in Bihar? (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 18:53 IST

The state of Bihar continues to witness heat waves with mercury levels soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in several regions of the state. As per reports from India Meteorological Department (IMD), this situation will continue to prevail for the next couple of days until relief comes on 26th or 27th May 2026 as a result of thunderstorms. The discussion regarding Monsoon 2026 has gained momentum with residents of Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad and other parts of the state grappling with hot weather, soaring demand for electricity and tough outdoor conditions. Several roads and markets remained deserted as the citizens stayed indoors to avoid getting affected by the heat.

What Is the Weather Today Across Bihar? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

The IMD said temperatures in many districts of Bihar are hovering around 40 to 43 degrees Celsius. IMD scientist Anand Shankar told ANI, “Regarding Bihar, we can say that heatwave conditions prevail, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius, and the discomfort level is quite high.”

According to him, districts including Kaimur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya and Nawada are witnessing severe heatwave conditions. Monsoon 2026 discussions have also intensified because people are eagerly waiting for relief from the extreme weather.

You Might Be Interested In
District Temperature
Patna 41°C
Gaya 43°C
Aurangabad 42°C
Rohtas 41°C
Bhojpur 40°C

Yesterday vs today weather comparison: Which areas saw thunderstorms and humidity rise?

The IMD said western Bihar continues facing severe heatwave-like conditions, while parts of North-East, North-Central and South-East Bihar have witnessed thunderstorms and slightly cooler weather. Compared to previous days, humidity levels have also increased due to easterly winds, making the heat feel even harsher.

Shankar said, “Three zones of Bihar, North-West, South-West, and South-Central Bihar, including Patna and Nalanda, are witnessing severe heat and high discomfort levels due to humidity.”

How Will Weather Impact Daily Life? Heatwave Hits Roads, Markets And Power Supply

The ongoing heatwave has badly affected daily life across Bihar. Rickshaw pullers, labourers and roadside vendors were among the worst-hit groups as continuous sunlight reduced movement on roads and in markets.

Electricity consumption has also increased sharply because of heavy use of air conditioners and coolers. Residents complained about humid weather even during nighttime. The IMD advised people to avoid sunlight between 12 PM and 3 PM and drink enough fluids. “Vulnerable people mainly include the elderly and children, so they need to take more care,” Shankar added.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave Warning And Relief Forecast Explained

The IMD has warned that the severe conditions may continue for around four more days. However, Monsoon 2026 expectations are offering hope as temperatures may fall by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius around May 26 and 27 due to thunderstorm activity.

The weather department also confirmed that Kerala is expected to receive monsoon around May 28, while Monsoon 2026 is expected to reach Bihar around June 15, with a possible variation of three to four days.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Bihar Monsoon Timeline And Temperature Outlook

According to IMD estimates linked to Monsoon 2026, Bihar will continue to experience hot conditions till the end of May before the weather changes begin in June.

Date Patna Gaya Aurangabad Weather Situation
May 21 39°C / 29°C 45°C / 28°C 43°C / 28°C Severe heatwave
May 22 41°C / 29°C 44°C / 29°C 43°C / 29°C Dangerous heat
May 23 41°C / 28°C 44°C / 29°C 42°C / 28°C Hot and humid
May 24 41°C / 27°C 42°C / 28°C 42°C / 28°C Heatwave continues
May 25 39°C / 27°C 42°C / 27°C 41°C / 27°C Slight humidity rise
May 26 38°C / 26°C 42°C / 28°C 40°C / 27°C Thunderstorm chances
May 27 38°C / 27°C 42°C / 27°C 39°C / 27°C Rain and gusty winds
May 28 38°C / 27°C 40°C / 28°C 38°C / 27°C Thunderstorm relief
May 29 38°C / 26°C 39°C / 28°C 38°C / 26°C Light rain possible
May 30 36°C / 26°C 39°C / 26°C 37°C / 26°C Cooler conditions
May 31 35°C / 26°C 38°C / 28°C 36°C / 26°C Rain likely
June 1 35°C / 25°C 39°C / 28°C 36°C / 25°C Humid weather
June 2 34°C / 25°C 40°C / 27°C 36°C / 25°C Scattered showers
June 3 34°C / 25°C 38°C / 26°C 35°C / 25°C Slight relief
June 4 33°C / 24°C 37°C / 26°C 35°C / 24°C Pre-monsoon activity

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights   

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Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C
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Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C
Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C
Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C
Bihar Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain And Monsoon Arrive In Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad? Check 15-Day Forecast As Heatwave Crosses 43°C

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