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Home > Regionals News > Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays

Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays

Amid rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across North India, Punjab and Haryana have announced summer vacations for schools. Students and parents are now comparing the holiday duration in the two neighboring states.

Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays (Image Generated Via AI)
Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays (Image Generated Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:20 IST

As temperatures continue to soar across North India, both Punjab and Haryana have announced summer vacations for schools to protect students from the intense heatwave conditions. Parents and students have been eagerly waiting for the holiday schedule, with many comparing the duration of the break in the two neighboring states.

Punjab Announces Summer School Holidays

Punjab government announced that government, aided, recognized and private schools in Punjab will be closed for summer holidays from 2 June 2026, till 30 June 2026. Class will resume from 1 July 2026, according to their notification. The government said, “Punjab government is advised to take necessary precautions in order to keep summer vacation for the safety and well-being of students in government schools.

Education authorities also said that schools should take necessary steps as per the government notice before launching the holiday and must strictly follow the school holidays of the government.

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Haryana School Holidays For Summer 2026

It was reported that due to the pilot pace of heatwave, Haryana government has also announced the summer school holidays across the state. Schools will be closed from 1 June 2026 to 30 June. The state education department announced the decision due to extreme weather and heatwave issues. Students are advised to finish most of their school work, both academic and administrative before the vacation period.

Which State Announced Longer Summer Holidays?

When we compare the vacation periods of both the states, it turns out that Haryana is giving a slightly longer summer vacation as compared to Punjab. Haryana schools will be closed from June 1 and Punjab schools will be shut on June 2. Both will re-open on July 1, 2026.

Hence, Haryana students will have a holiday break of 30 days while in Punjab students will enjoy a holiday vacation of 29 days, giving one more day of vacations to Haryana students.

Relief For Students Amid Heatwave Conditions

The news has caused relief among students, parents and faculty who have been dealing with hot weather across the suburbs. In several districts of Punjab and Haryana, experts predict a higher than normal temperature in June, leading authorities to take precautionary measures. With schools closed for almost a month, this gives students a well-deserved break before the starting of a new academic year in July.

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Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays
Tags: Haryana school holidays 2026Haryana summer vacation 2026Punjab Haryana education newsPunjab school holidays 2026Punjab summer vacation 2026Punjab vs Haryana summer breakschool summer vacation June 2026summer holidays for schools 2026 India

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Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays

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Punjab vs Haryana Summer Vacation 2026: Which State Announced Longer Holidays
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