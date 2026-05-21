Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Streaming: The race for the 2025-26 Indian Super League crown is heading for a dramatic denouement with East Bengal FC facing Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. Inter Kashi are the official home side, but the atmosphere is expected to be similar to a full-fledged East Bengal home match with thousands of Red and Gold fans expected to turn up for the season-defining clash.

East Bengal’s equation is simple — win and end a 22-year wait for a national league title. Oscar Bruzon’s men go into the match after an emotional Kolkata Derby draw – a result which kept their title hopes alive ahead of the final gameweek. The players will also draw motivation from the massive support of the fans during the derby, where the stands witnessed emotional scenes after East Bengal found the net.

But Inter Kashi are unlikely to make it easy. The debutants have surpassed expectations in their maiden ISL campaign, comfortably avoiding relegation and putting in a number of eye-catching displays during the season. Abhijit Mondal, interim coach, has managed to lead the side to two consecutive clean sheets, including a goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, following the exit of Antonio Lopez Habas.

Those defensive displays will give Inter Kashi confidence going into the contest, especially with the chance of spoiling East Bengal’s title celebrations. And, Mondal, a former East Bengal player himself will have only one thing in his mind and that would be to make sure his side is hard to break down.

East Bengal have lost vital points in games they were expected to win this season and Bruzon will know there is no room for another slip-up. With history within their grasp, the pressure and expectation will be firmly on the Kolkata giants.

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between Inter Kashi vs East Bengal in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Thursday 21 May 2026.

When will the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

Where will the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The game will be held at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Predicted XI

Inter Kashi: Shubham Das (GK); Sandip Mandi, David Humanes, Narendar Gahlot, Nishu Kumar; Rohit Danu, Tomba Singh, Sergio Llamas, Mohammed Asif; Alfred Planas, Nauris Petkevičius.

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Kevin Sibille, Anwar Ali; PV Vishnu, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mohammed Rashid, Bipin Singh; Nandhakumar Sekar, Youssef Ezzejjairi, Miguel Figueira.