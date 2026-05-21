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Home > Entertainment News > Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show

Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show

Shaidai tells us the story of Ali Khan, who is a wealthy businessman. He disguises his real self and leads a life of a common person. In the course of events, he gets introduced to Miral, a lively girl making her way through life.

Shaidai (PHOTO: YOUTUBE)
Shaidai (PHOTO: YOUTUBE)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 18:06 IST

Shaidai is one of the fastest-growing Pakistani dramas of 2026. Shaidai stars Feroze Khan and Sahar Hashmi and presents the audience with a combination of romance, emotions, and lots of suspense. The drama series has been directed by Ali Faizan and is written by Saqlain Abbas. The drama is aired on Geo TV, and so far, eight thrilling episodes have aired.

Shaidai tells us the story of Ali Khan, who is a wealthy businessman. He disguises his real self and leads a life of a common person. In the course of events, he gets introduced to Miral, a lively girl making her way through life.

After spending some time together, Ali and Miral realize their feelings for each other. At first, there seems to be no problems for them, but things start getting complicated for them due to misunderstandings and other factors.

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Cast and Characters

The play has a well-constructed supporting cast besides the lead cast. Bushra Ansari acts the role of Dadi Jaan, whereas Mehmood Aslam performs the character of Malik Hashmat. Some other cast members are Nawal Saeed playing the role of Aeliya, Tauseeq Haider, and Zainab Qayoom.

Highlights From the First Eight Episodes

For the first eight episodes, the audience has been witnessing that there is some emotional growth within Ali and Miral as well as some constant creation of misunderstanding within them by Aeliya. Furthermore, in this drama, a number of surprising revelations regarding family secrets, emotional outbursts, and some surprises about Ali’s secret identity have come up.

Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time in India

Episode 9 fans, however, will first be able to view the episode in Pakistan, where it airs at 8:00 PM on 20 May 2026 on Geo TV. Fans of India, on the other hand, will have to wait a little bit, as the episode is anticipated to air past 10:00 PM on the same day.

Where to Watch Shaidai Episode 9 in India

The Indian audiences who are interested in Pakistani serials will have access to Shaidai Episode 9 for free on YouTube, and it will not require any type of subscription or paying service to enjoy this particular video. Viewers will be able to access Shaidai Episode 9 through well-known drama websites like Drama Bazar and Top Pakistani Dramas.

ALSO READ: Why Is Ram Charan’s Peddi Using Bhojpuri In Its Hindi Release? Makers’ Big Formula Could Bring Huge Success To Film

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Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show
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Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show
Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show
Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show
Shaidai Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where You Can Watch New Episodes Of Feroze Khan, Sahar Hashmi’s Show

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