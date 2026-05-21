Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind Killed In POK By Unknown Gunmen

Hamza Burhan, one of the accused connected to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, which claimed more than 40 lives of CRPF jawans, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Hamza Burhan, whose real name was Arjumand Gulzar Dar, was a part of the terrorist group Al Badr and was also declared a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Hamza Burhan’s murder in PoK has once again focused attention on the activities of the terrorists based across the border. It has been said that Hamza Burhan was responsible for undertaking many terror-related operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Centre had declared Hamza Burhan a terrorist in 2022 notification

According to a Gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2022, Hamza Burhan had travelled to Pakistan on valid documents before joining the terror outfit Al Badr. The notification stated that he later became an active “terrorist” and commander of the organisation and continued operating from Pakistan.

The Centre had officially identified him as Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan alias Doctor. The notification further stated that Hamza Burhan had been actively involved in funding terror-related activities and encouraging young people in Jammu and Kashmir to join terror ranks after reaching Pakistan.

Terror activities and grenade attack cases linked to accused

Reports say that authorities had also linked Hamza Burhan to several criminal and terrorist-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the government notification, he was connected to cases involving the recovery of explosives from overground workers in Pulwama district.

The notification also mentioned his alleged involvement in the grenade attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Pulwama on November 18, 2020. Officials further accused Hamza Burhan of continuously motivating youths to become part of Al Badr and expand terrorist activities in the region.

Government notification detailed his background and role in Al Badr

Born in 1999, Hamza Burhan was a resident of Kharbatpora in Ratnipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies had described him as one of the active associate members of the Al Badr terror outfit, as per reports.

The Gazette notification issued by the Centre had stated: “The Central government believes that Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan is involved in terrorism and he is notified as a terrorist under the said Act, now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government declares him as terrorist.”

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