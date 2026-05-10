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Home > India News > Delhi on Alert (10 May 2026): Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid

Delhi on Alert (10 May 2026): Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid

Delhi has been placed on high alert after intelligence agencies warned about possible terror attacks in the national capital. According to sources, terrorists may use IEDs to target important locations across Delhi. Security has been tightened at crowded markets, railway stations, metro stations, BJP offices, and border checkpoints.

Delhi on Alert: Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid. Photos: AI
Delhi on Alert: Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid. Photos: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 09:47 IST

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Delhi on Alert (10 May 2026): Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid

Delhi has been put on high alert after intelligence agencies received inputs about possible terror attacks in the national capital, according to sources. According to the inputs, terrorists may use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target important locations in Delhi. After Delhi received a warning police have increased security and tightened checking at sensitive and crowded places across the city. 

Which Areas in Delhi Are on Alert? 

After the alert was issued in Delhi, police started intensive checking drives at many important locations across Delhi. Security has also been increased outside the Delhi BJP state office and the BJP national headquarters. Police teams are also conducting inspections and setting up more barricades for more security. 

According to sources security personnel were deployed at key places including Central Delhi, BJP headquarters and offices, crowded markets, railway stations, metro stations, and Border checkpoints as these areas could also be possible targets. 

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Security personnel also surveyed high-profile locations including a famous temple in Delhi just to ensure complete safety and strengthen security arrangements across the city.

Also Read: Delhi High Alert: Bomb Threat To BJP HQ Triggers Massive Security Measures After Intelligence Warns Of Possible Terror Attack 

Traffic Advisory as Delhi is on Alert After Intel Warns of Terror Attack

Delhi Traffic police has issued a traffic advisory on their official X account stating, “My fellow residents of Delhi and visitors to the city – I request you to cooperate with @dtptraffic in making our capital a city of safe, smooth and disciplined traffic.

Adherence to traffic rules is an essential civic responsibility for the well-being of our beloved Delhi. It is also the key to reducing traffic congestion, preventing mishaps, and lowering air pollution caused by idling vehicles at signals and in gridlocks.”



Why is Delhi on Alert? 

Delhi is on alert after Delhi Police Special Cell busted a gang linked to Pakistani gangster- terror operative Shahzad Bhatti, who is allegedly working for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. police arrested nine people in the case. 

During questioning, officials found that the group was allegedly planning to target killing in Delhi.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM 

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Tags: breaking news delhiDelhi high alertDelhi on Alertdelhi policeDelhi security alertDelhi Terror Attack Alertdelhi traffic advisoryhome-hero-pos-7IED Threat DelhiTerror Alert in Delhi

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Delhi on Alert (10 May 2026): Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid

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Delhi on Alert (10 May 2026): Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid
Delhi on Alert (10 May 2026): Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid
Delhi on Alert (10 May 2026): Intel Warns of Terror Attack; Check Key Affected Areas, Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid
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