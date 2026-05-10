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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM

Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at 10 AM today after securing support from key alliance partners to cross the majority mark. Heavy security has been deployed in Chennai as thousands of supporters gather for the high profile swearing in ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader.

Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM (Image: X/ ANI)
Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-10 08:33 IST

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Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM

Vijay will take the oath of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today at 10 AM. Through this event, the actor turned politician and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party had a tremendous political success. The state got to its swearing in ceremony following days of political talks and government formation efforts. The TVK party faced other challenges when it came into power. Vijay’s party won 108 seats in the 234 member assembly, but it was not a majority to win, though he was the largest party. 

Tamil Nadu CM Dramatic Twists This Week 

The political situation changed when the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party and Congress and CPI and CPI and IUML joined the alliance who now control 120 MLAs. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar then invited Vijay to form the Government. Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is said to be invited to the big event. Authorities set up heavy security around the city to safeguard the ceremony in Chennai. TVK supporters began to gather outside party offices and the venue early in the morning. Political analysts call it a historic change in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay will be the first leader, who is outside the DMK-AIADMK political system, to lead the state government since 1967. The new government will be put to its first major test in the Assembly before May 13 to prove its majority.

Rahul Gandhi Expected To Be Present 

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be present in the swearing in ceremony of Vijay In Chennai. 

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Security Tightened At Vijay’s Residence 

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Also Read: VCK-DMK Split Happening? Thol. Thirumavalavan Clarifies Stance After Backing CM-Designate TVK Chief Vijay

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Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM

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Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM
Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM
Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM
Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Live Updates: Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today At 10 AM

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