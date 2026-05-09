LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE new CDS donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Leema Rose Martin, Tamil Nadu’s richest MLA is trending amid Vijay TVK buzz over her ₹5,863 crore declared family wealth.

Leema Rose Martin, Tamil Nadu’s richest MLA is trending. (Photo: martinfoundation)
Leema Rose Martin, Tamil Nadu’s richest MLA is trending. (Photo: martinfoundation)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 17:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Leema Rose Martin has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names in Tamil Nadu politics after emerging as the richest MLA in the state following the 2026 Assembly elections. From defeating a candidate of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to declaring assets worth thousands of crores, Leema Rose Martin has drawn massive public attention. Her wealth disclosures, family background, political rise and links to prominent businessman Santiago Martin have made her a trending topic across social media and political circles.

Who Is Leema Rose Martin?

Leema Rose Martin is an AIADMK MLA from the Lalgudi constituency in Tamil Nadu. Originally from Coimbatore, she entered electoral politics in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and won from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli district.

She defeated TVK candidate Ku Pa Krishnan by a margin of 2,739 votes after polling 60,795 votes. Her victory gained extra attention because the election marked the political debut of Vijay’s TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats.

You Might Be Interested In

Leema Rose Martin was also identified as the richest candidate and later the richest MLA in Tamil Nadu, according to data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In her election affidavit filed before the Election Commission, she declared a staggering net worth of around ₹5,863 crore.

According to her affidavit, Leema Rose Martin has movable assets worth ₹139.62 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹909.94 crore in her own name.

Why Is Leema Rose Martin Trending With Vijay’s TVK?

Leema Rose Martin is trending largely because of the political developments surrounding Vijay’s TVK after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

Although TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats and has been trying to secure support from smaller parties and independents to form the government.

Leema Rose Martin’s name entered the spotlight because she defeated a TVK candidate in Lalgudi and because her declared wealth is reportedly nine times higher than that of Vijay, who declared assets worth around ₹648 crore.

Another reason behind the buzz is her family connection with TVK MLA Aadhav Arjuna, who is reported to be her son-in-law. Aadhav Arjuna is also among the richest MLAs in Tamil Nadu, with declared assets of around ₹535 crore.

With TVK actively seeking support to cross the majority mark, discussions around wealthy and influential political families have intensified online.

Leema Rose Martin Family: Husband and Daughter

Leema Rose Martin is married to businessman Santiago Martin, often referred to as the “Lottery King” in India. Santiago Martin accounts for a major portion of the family’s wealth.

As per the election affidavit:

  • Santiago Martin declared movable assets worth ₹3,262 crore.

  • His immovable assets are valued at ₹887 crore.

  • Their son, Jose Daison Martin, declared movable assets worth ₹225 crore and immovable assets worth ₹439 crore.

Reports also state that TVK MLA Aadhav Arjuna is Leema Rose Martin’s son-in-law, further placing the family in the middle of Tamil Nadu’s political discussions.

The affidavit mentions that Santiago Martin’s educational qualification is Class VI, while Leema Rose Martin has declared her qualification as Class 6.

Leema Rose Martin’s Political Background

Leema Rose Martin contested her first-ever election in 2026 as an AIADMK candidate from the Lalgudi constituency.

Her victory came during one of the most dramatic elections in Tamil Nadu politics, where Vijay’s TVK broke the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK-led alliances by emerging as the single largest party.

The election saw a triangular contest involving:

  • DMK-led alliance

  • AIADMK-led alliance

  • Vijay’s TVK

Despite TVK’s statewide surge, Leema Rose Martin managed to secure a victory for AIADMK in Lalgudi and quickly became a high-profile political figure because of both her win and her massive wealth declaration.

Leema Rose Martin Net Worth and Lifestyle

Leema Rose Martin’s declared family wealth has become one of the biggest talking points after the election.

Assets Declared By Leema Rose Martin

Movable Assets

  • Self: ₹139.62 crore

  • Spouse: ₹3,262.01 crore

  • Son: ₹225.56 crore

Immovable Assets

  • Self: ₹909.94 crore

  • Spouse: ₹887.36 crore

  • Son: ₹439.21 crore

Luxury Lifestyle and Jewellery

Leema Rose Martin’s affidavit also revealed details about her luxury possessions and lifestyle.

She declared:

  • 19,233 grams of gold

  • 1,31,813 grams of silver

  • 1,217 carats of diamonds

  • 32 grams of platinum

The family also owns multiple luxury vehicles.

Leema Rose Martin reportedly owns ten vehicles, including:

  • Hyundai Creta

  • Maruti Dzire

  • Multiple Honda Activas

Meanwhile, Santiago Martin’s list includes:

  • BMW 530D

  • Lexus LX 570

  • Ford Mondeo

  • Tractors and heavy vehicles

The affidavit further states that Leema Rose Martin declared an annual income of ₹9.82 crore for 2024-25, while Santiago Martin declared ₹11.39 crore during the same period.

ALSO READ: Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Leema Rose MartinSantiago MartinTVKVijayVijay TVKWho is Leema Rose Martin

RELATED News

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Karunya KR-753 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KN 844574

Bengaluru Tops India In Dowry Cases With 878 Complaints, Makes Up 87%: NCRB Report Reveals

Mamata Banerjee Finally Conceded Defeat? Check Updated X Bio As Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

Skin Barrier Repair: Why Everyone Is Talking About It in 2026 – Dr Pallavi Dolas

LATEST NEWS

Iran Hits Out At Trump’s ‘Love Tap’ Remark, Calls US Actions ‘Whimsical Adventurism And Roguish Behaviour’

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Complete List And Details of All 16 Stadiums Across Canada, Mexico And USA

Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Who Is Thol Thirumavalavan? VCK Chief Emerges As Kingmaker, Powers Vijay’s Path To Tamil Nadu CM

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scorecard Date, Past Trends And Download Steps

Crypto Expert Helps Street Vendor Launch Memecoin, Token Surges to $20,000 in Seconds | WATCH

Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Honest Review: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate And 7,000mAh Battery — Is It Worth Buying?

RR vs GT: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Be Dropped From Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match After Receiving Notices From NADA?

Covid-19 Pandemic Returning? Scientists Discover New Coronavirus In Thailand Bats Capable Of Infecting Humans

Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details
Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details
Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details
Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

QUICK LINKS