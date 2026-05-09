Who Is Leema Rose Martin? From TVK Buzz To Family, Net Worth And Lifestyle Details

Leema Rose Martin has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names in Tamil Nadu politics after emerging as the richest MLA in the state following the 2026 Assembly elections. From defeating a candidate of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to declaring assets worth thousands of crores, Leema Rose Martin has drawn massive public attention. Her wealth disclosures, family background, political rise and links to prominent businessman Santiago Martin have made her a trending topic across social media and political circles.

Who Is Leema Rose Martin?

Leema Rose Martin is an AIADMK MLA from the Lalgudi constituency in Tamil Nadu. Originally from Coimbatore, she entered electoral politics in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and won from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli district.

She defeated TVK candidate Ku Pa Krishnan by a margin of 2,739 votes after polling 60,795 votes. Her victory gained extra attention because the election marked the political debut of Vijay’s TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats.

Leema Rose Martin was also identified as the richest candidate and later the richest MLA in Tamil Nadu, according to data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In her election affidavit filed before the Election Commission, she declared a staggering net worth of around ₹5,863 crore.

According to her affidavit, Leema Rose Martin has movable assets worth ₹139.62 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹909.94 crore in her own name.

Why Is Leema Rose Martin Trending With Vijay’s TVK?

Leema Rose Martin is trending largely because of the political developments surrounding Vijay’s TVK after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

Although TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats and has been trying to secure support from smaller parties and independents to form the government.

Leema Rose Martin’s name entered the spotlight because she defeated a TVK candidate in Lalgudi and because her declared wealth is reportedly nine times higher than that of Vijay, who declared assets worth around ₹648 crore.

Another reason behind the buzz is her family connection with TVK MLA Aadhav Arjuna, who is reported to be her son-in-law. Aadhav Arjuna is also among the richest MLAs in Tamil Nadu, with declared assets of around ₹535 crore.

With TVK actively seeking support to cross the majority mark, discussions around wealthy and influential political families have intensified online.

Leema Rose Martin Family: Husband and Daughter

Leema Rose Martin is married to businessman Santiago Martin, often referred to as the “Lottery King” in India. Santiago Martin accounts for a major portion of the family’s wealth.

As per the election affidavit:

Santiago Martin declared movable assets worth ₹3,262 crore.

His immovable assets are valued at ₹887 crore.

Their son, Jose Daison Martin, declared movable assets worth ₹225 crore and immovable assets worth ₹439 crore.

Reports also state that TVK MLA Aadhav Arjuna is Leema Rose Martin’s son-in-law, further placing the family in the middle of Tamil Nadu’s political discussions.

The affidavit mentions that Santiago Martin’s educational qualification is Class VI, while Leema Rose Martin has declared her qualification as Class 6.

Leema Rose Martin’s Political Background

Leema Rose Martin contested her first-ever election in 2026 as an AIADMK candidate from the Lalgudi constituency.

Her victory came during one of the most dramatic elections in Tamil Nadu politics, where Vijay’s TVK broke the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK-led alliances by emerging as the single largest party.

The election saw a triangular contest involving:

DMK-led alliance

AIADMK-led alliance

Vijay’s TVK

Despite TVK’s statewide surge, Leema Rose Martin managed to secure a victory for AIADMK in Lalgudi and quickly became a high-profile political figure because of both her win and her massive wealth declaration.

Leema Rose Martin Net Worth and Lifestyle

Leema Rose Martin’s declared family wealth has become one of the biggest talking points after the election.

Assets Declared By Leema Rose Martin

Movable Assets

Self: ₹139.62 crore

Spouse: ₹3,262.01 crore

Son: ₹225.56 crore

Immovable Assets

Self: ₹909.94 crore

Spouse: ₹887.36 crore

Son: ₹439.21 crore

Luxury Lifestyle and Jewellery

Leema Rose Martin’s affidavit also revealed details about her luxury possessions and lifestyle.

She declared:

19,233 grams of gold

1,31,813 grams of silver

1,217 carats of diamonds

32 grams of platinum

The family also owns multiple luxury vehicles.

Leema Rose Martin reportedly owns ten vehicles, including:

Hyundai Creta

Maruti Dzire

Multiple Honda Activas

Meanwhile, Santiago Martin’s list includes:

BMW 530D

Lexus LX 570

Ford Mondeo

Tractors and heavy vehicles

The affidavit further states that Leema Rose Martin declared an annual income of ₹9.82 crore for 2024-25, while Santiago Martin declared ₹11.39 crore during the same period.

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