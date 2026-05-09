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Home > India News > Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

VCK extends support to TVK, helping Vijay cross majority mark and move closer to forming Tamil Nadu government.

VCK extends support to TVK, helping Vijay cross majority mark. (Photo: NewsX, ANI)
VCK extends support to TVK, helping Vijay cross majority mark. (Photo: NewsX, ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 17:03 IST

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Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

Finally the suspense is ending soon? Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay closer to becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu than ever before. After days of alliance talks and political uncertainty, VCK has reportedly given its unconditional support to TVK, which would take the total alliance votes past the majority mark and help Vijay formally take the assert to form the government and possibly usher in Tamil Nadu’s first coalition government. The political thriller over numbers has been mounting since the elections when TVK was two seats short of the required 118 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. While the Left parties had already thrown in their support for Vijay, all speculation now shifted to VCK’s decision.

According to NewsX source, the party has decided to back TVK, and the suspense over the formation of the state government has ended.

Why was VCK’s support significant?

This is because TVK needed a few more seats to comfortably cross the majority mark. With VCK’s 2 MLAs, the alliance tally is now pegged at 119 seats, giving Vijay enough numbers to form the government.

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Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan had been playing a waiting game for the last couple of days and many had been wondering whether the party would support TVK or keep its hands to itself. But just when it seemed that the situation might remain as it was, some recent political developments seem to have changed the scenario.

Have Left Parties Already Supported TVK?

Yes. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) had already shown their support to TVK.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian revealed that TVK had approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK after the election results. He added that democratic differences and differences are a must after elections.

It was reported that letters of support from the Left parties had already been submitted in support of Vijay’s claim to form the government.

What Did VCK Leaders Say?

VCK MLA-elect Vanniarasu said that the party’s only objective is “to safeguard people’s rule” in Tamil Nadu and prevent any possibility of Governor’s rule in the state.

He added that the party would not go against the decision taken by Thirumavalavan.

“The decision taken by our leader is the party’s stance. The people have provided the right opportunity for a share in governance and authority,” he said.

His statement was considered as a clear indication that the party was going in favor of supporting TVK.

Is Vijay ready to become TN Chief Minister?

If VCK officially declares its support, Vijay’s ambitions could come to fruition as TVK would have the numbers to form a government and go to the Governor with the backing of the coalition partners. This is seen as a watershed moment in Tamil Nadu as Vijay, who entered into politics with his promise of a new political paradigm based on youth and good governance, could now sign up for the position. With the numbers now tipping in TVK’s favour, Tamil Nadu could soon begin a new political era under Vijay’s leadership.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Row: Did VCK’s X Handle Get Suspended Over Support For Vijay’s TVK?

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Tags: home-hero-pos-1Tamil Nadu governmentThol ThirumavalavanVCKVijayVijay CMVijay TVK

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Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government
Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government
Vijay Maths Solved: VCK Extends Unconditional Support, TVK Crosses Majority Mark To Form Tamil Nadu Government
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