Vijay’s TVK Short By 1 Seat, VCK Turns Kingmaker – Can Thol Thirumavalavan Become Tamil Nadu CM?

Vijay TVK News: The political suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu deepened on Saturday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay made his third visit in as many days to Governor Rajendra Arlekar in an attempt to form the next government in the state. Accompanied by senior leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai and submitted letters of support from the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Despite the latest round of meetings, there was no official communication from the Governor’s office.

Why Is Vijay’s TVK Not Able To Form Government? Where Numbers Stand

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party or alliance requires the support of 118 MLAs to form the government.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the election after winning 108 seats on its own.

At present, the Vijay-led camp has secured support from:

5 Congress MLAs

2 CPI MLAs

2 CPI(M) MLAs

This takes the alliance tally to 117 MLAs.

However, Vijay himself won from two constituencies and is required to vacate one seat within 14 days after the formal notification of results. As a result, the grouping effectively remains at 117, one short of the majority mark.

Left Parties Officially Back TVK

The CPI and CPI(M), both of which have two MLAs each, formally extended support to TVK and submitted letters backing the party.

However, uncertainty persisted over the VCK’s final stand. According to reports, no support letter from the VCK was included in the memorandum submitted by TVK to the Governor on Friday.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, however, indicated that VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had already signalled support if the Left parties backed TVK.

“TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We had our party meeting. It’s normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken a decision in a democratic way,” Veerapandian said.

Can VCK Emerge As Kingmaker?

The support of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is now being viewed as crucial in the ongoing political calculations.

If the VCK formally extends support with its two MLAs, the TVK-led bloc’s tally would rise to 119, comfortably crossing the majority threshold required to stake claim to form the government. According to reports, the VCK is expected to formally announce its final decision by 4 pm on Saturday.

What VCK Said On Backing TVK

VCK MLA-elect Vanniarasu on Saturday said the party’s priority was to ensure “people’s rule” and oppose any possibility of Governor’s rule in the state.

He also said the party would abide fully by whatever decision is taken by Thol Thirumavalavan.

“The decision taken by our leader is the party’s stand. The people have given the right opportunity for a share in governance and authority,” he said, according to ANI.

“We do not accept the Governor’s rule. We want the people’s rule to continue and be established. The Governor’s actions are against the Constitution,” he added.

Also Read: Viral Video: Vijay’s Loyal Fans Lose Cool, Break Down Amid Government Formation Confusion In Tamil Nadu