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Home > India News > Viral Video: Vijay’s Loyal Fans Lose Cool, Break Down Amid Government Formation Confusion In Tamil Nadu

Viral Video: Vijay’s Loyal Fans Lose Cool, Break Down Amid Government Formation Confusion In Tamil Nadu

Vijay fans created emotional scenes in Chennai after speculation over Tamil Nadu’s next CM intensified.

Vijay's fan loses his cool in public (IMAGE: X)
Vijay's fan loses his cool in public (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 16:33 IST

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Viral Video: Vijay’s Loyal Fans Lose Cool, Break Down Amid Government Formation Confusion In Tamil Nadu

VIJAY FAN VIRAL VIDEO:  A loyal fan of Vijay lost his cool in public after the mystery over who would become the new CM of Tamil Nadu deepened. The loyal fan, whose identity has not been revealed, got angry and repeatedly slammed his motorbike right in front of the cops. In the video, he appeared to say, “Vijay, Thalapathy, is my CM.” 

Another loyal fan of Vijay breaks down in front of his residence

A wave of emotion swept through social media after a heartfelt moment outside Vijay’s home in Chennai took center stage. On Thursday, a devoted fan broke down in tears outside the actor-politician’s house in Neelangarai, catching the attention of many. He’d come all the way to pray for Vijay, the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as tensions continued to rise in Tamil Nadu’s political scene.

A video posted by PTI on X shows the fan kneeling on the pavement, hands folded in prayer. The situation has gotten to him. As he speaks to reporters, his voice shakes and he can’t hold back the tears. He’s hurt, not just by the mounting difficulties, but by the fact that there isn’t a single police officer outside to keep watch.

“He will become Chief Minister, no question,” he manages between sobs. “Channels will say what they want, but he’s the one. Whatever comes his way, he’ll push through. It hurts, honestly. To see no police here, after everything we’ve gone through—it’s hard to explain. After so much struggle, seeing this kind of treatment just breaks my heart.”

Will Vijay become the new Tamil Nadu CM?

The emotional scenes have been happening just as Vijay is attempting to form a government following the announcement of results from the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls that resulted in a hung Assembly. The actor-politician, who met the Congress leader Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of TN Minister K A Poonaiyya on Wednesday, made the pitch to get the Congress’s nod to form a government, after the Congress walked out of a pre-poll alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. 

How many seats did Vijay’s TVK win? 

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly making it the single largest party, while the DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were in second and third place respectively. But Vijay still seems to be a bit short of the majority mark with the five Congress MLAs.

Sources also claimed that Governor Arlekar asked Vijay to show the support of 118 legislators before he could be invited to form the government. One of Vijay’s two seats won is expected to be left vacant as his effective strength is expected to be reduced to 107, the reports said. Also, one MLA is eligible to be Speaker and typically does not cast a vote in a trust motion unless they have a tie.

ALSO READ: Will Suvendu Adhikari Be The Next West Bengal Chief Minister? Check Top Contenders For Deputy CM Posts

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Viral Video: Vijay’s Loyal Fans Lose Cool, Break Down Amid Government Formation Confusion In Tamil Nadu

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Viral Video: Vijay’s Loyal Fans Lose Cool, Break Down Amid Government Formation Confusion In Tamil Nadu
Viral Video: Vijay’s Loyal Fans Lose Cool, Break Down Amid Government Formation Confusion In Tamil Nadu
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