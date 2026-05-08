Vijay’s 107 TVK MLAs Resignation Threat: Will President’s Rule Follow? Explained

Tamil Nadu is facing one of the most volatile post-election political scenarios in the state in recent years. Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has so far emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly election, has become centre of constitutional politics. According to reports, in case rival parties try to form a government, 107 MLAs of TVK might resign. Vijay has been trying to build a wider coalition to cross the majority mark of 118 in the 234 Member Assembly. But at the present stage, talks with smaller parties,to build a bigger coalition, seem not to have yielded any fruit. In the midst of rumours regarding a possible back-channel deal between DMK and AIADMK, threat of mass resignation has raised complex questions about the formation of new government, fresh by-polls and even the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

Why is TVK threatening with mass resignation?

TVK won 108 seats in its maiden Assembly election, Dr. Vijay wrote one of the biggest political success stories of the state in recent years. But, because he won in 2 constituencies, the party strength will be reduced to 107 after Vijay vacates one of the seats.

TVK is of the view that it is the single largest party and hence, it should have the initiative to form the government. But the Governor has reportedly asked Vijay to prove majority support first.

Later, rumours of a possible back-channel deal between rival parties DMK and AIADMK to keep TVK out of power, pushed TVK to consider mass resignation.

Can 107 MLAs resign at once?

Yes. Article 190 of the Constitution says that the MLAs can submit their written resignations to the Speaker. But resignations are not accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Speaker has to make sure that each resignation is voluntary and authentic. So with 107 resignations, the process could be time-consuming with each MLA’s resignation needing to be verified individually.

There’s a further complication. There is no Speaker in Tamil Nadu at present since the newly elected Assembly is not functioning to its full capacity. This could delay everything and open them up for legal challenges.

What happens if resignations are accepted?

If all 107 TVK MLAs submit their resignations and the resignations are accepted, the strength of the Assembly would fall from 234 to 127. The majority mark would fall dramatically from 118 to 64. This could completely transform the political equations in the state. A rival alliance that crosses the new majority mark can try to form the government.

The resignations will also create 107 Assembly vacancies, and bequeath by-polls in a large part of Tamil Nadu within six months under election laws.

Could President’s Rule be Imposed?

Yes, there is a constitutional possibility of President’s Rule if no stable government materializes. An Article 356 trigger can be given if the Governor feels that the constitutional machinery in the State has broken down and no party or group of parties can establish that they enjoy the confidence of the House. If Vijay cannot form a government, several possible outcomes could result. The DMK, Congress and minor parties can try to form another alliance. An AIADMK front could also try to stake their claim. There is also the possibility of an outside supported minority government.

But, if the political crisis continues with no group able to govern continuously, the Governor may recommend President’s Rule, ultimately resulting in the dissolution of the Assembly and fresh elections. The current political deadlock has already made the State the centre of national politics, and Vijay’s next move will decide the trajectory of politics in Tamil Nadu.

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