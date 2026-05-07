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Home > India News > Will Vijay Form Government? Tamil Nadu Governor Invites TVK Chief To Prove Majority On Assembly Floor

Will Vijay Form Government? Tamil Nadu Governor Invites TVK Chief To Prove Majority On Assembly Floor

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has taken a dramatic turn after actor-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as a major force in the 2026 Assembly elections. The results have disrupted the state’s long-standing political order, with both the DMK and AIADMK facing strong competition unlike anything seen in recent decades.

Will Vijay’s TVK Form Government In Tamil Nadu? Here’s What We Know So Far (Via X)
Will Vijay’s TVK Form Government In Tamil Nadu? Here’s What We Know So Far (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:32 IST

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Will Vijay Form Government? Tamil Nadu Governor Invites TVK Chief To Prove Majority On Assembly Floor

Tamil Nadu politics has entered unfamiliar territory after actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), delivered a stunning performance in the 2026 Assembly elections. For the first time in decades, the state’s traditional political balance appears shaken, with neither the DMK nor the AIADMK dominating the electoral landscape.

While TVK has emerged as the single largest force in the Assembly, the big question remains: can Vijay actually form the government?

TVK Falls Short Of Majority Mark

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly requires 118 seats for a clear majority. Reports suggest Vijay’s TVK secured 108 seats, leaving the party short of the magic number.

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Despite missing the majority mark, Vijay has already met Governor Rajendra Arlekar and reportedly staked claim to form the government. However, the Governor is said to have asked for proof of majority support before taking any decision.

The situation has triggered intense political activity across the state, with parties holding emergency meetings and exploring possible alliances.

Congress Support Changes Political Equation

One of the biggest developments came when Congress reportedly extended support to TVK after the hung verdict. Congress leaders even met Vijay in Chennai, fueling speculation that a coalition government could be on the cards.

At the same time, tensions appear to be growing within the DMK-led camp. Reports claim Congress has distanced itself from the DMK, adding another twist to the fast-changing political scenario.

Political observers believe Congress support could significantly strengthen Vijay’s chances if more smaller parties or independents back TVK.

AIADMK Moves MLAs To Resort Amid Political Uncertainty

Adding to the drama, the AIADMK has reportedly shifted its MLAs to a resort in Puducherry amid fears of political poaching and cross-voting. Such resort politics has often been seen during unstable government formation battles across India.

The move reflects the uncertainty surrounding the current numbers game in Tamil Nadu. With no alliance comfortably crossing the majority mark, every MLA is becoming politically important.

Why Vijay’s Rise Is Being Seen As Historic

Vijay’s political debut has surprised many analysts because Tamil Nadu politics has largely remained under the influence of Dravidian giants for decades. TVK’s emergence as a powerful electoral force in its very first Assembly election marks a major shift in the state’s political mood.

Furthermore, many analysts believe anti-incumbency, youth support and Vijay’s massive fan following played a key role in TVK’s rise. The party’s campaign focused heavily on governance reforms, jobs, welfare measures, women’s safety and transparency in administration.

Several commentators have also compared Vijay’s political journey to former actor-politicians M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, both of whom went on to become iconic chief ministers in Tamil Nadu.

What Happens Next?

The next few days are likely to decide the future government in Tamil Nadu. If Vijay manages to gather support from Congress and other parties, TVK could potentially form its first government in the state.

However, if the party fails to prove majority, constitutional options before the Governor may include inviting another alliance, recommending President’s Rule, or even pushing the state towards fresh elections.

For now, Tamil Nadu remains in a politically charged wait-and-watch situation, with all eyes on Vijay and whether his cinematic popularity can successfully translate into stable governance.

READ MORE: From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

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Will Vijay Form Government? Tamil Nadu Governor Invites TVK Chief To Prove Majority On Assembly Floor

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Will Vijay Form Government? Tamil Nadu Governor Invites TVK Chief To Prove Majority On Assembly Floor
Will Vijay Form Government? Tamil Nadu Governor Invites TVK Chief To Prove Majority On Assembly Floor
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