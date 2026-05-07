From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
Home > India News > From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

A grand state banquet organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Vietnamese President To Lam has sparked unexpected chatter online, with the spotlight shifting from diplomacy to the dinner menu. Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, the meal featured an entirely vegetarian spread, including dishes like khichdi, gajar matar, Amritsari dal, bajra churma and several classic Indian delicacies.

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan's Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed (Via X)
From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan's Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 12:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

A state banquet hosted at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan for visiting Vietnamese President To Lam has unexpectedly become the subject of online debate, not because of diplomacy or grandeur, but due to the food menu served during the evening. Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, the banquet featured a fully vegetarian spread that included dishes such as khichdi, gajar matar, Amritsari dal, bajra churma and other traditional Indian preparations.

While the meal highlighted regional Indian flavours and millet-based cuisine, several social media users were left unimpressed, calling the menu “too simple” for a high-profile state dinner.

Traditional Indian Cuisine Takes Centre Stage

According to reports, the Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet attempted to showcase India’s diverse culinary heritage with a focus on wholesome and traditional dishes rather than extravagant luxury items. The spread reportedly included comfort foods and regional delicacies prepared with an emphasis on nutrition and sustainability.

You Might Be Interested In

Many observers, however, expected a more lavish selection considering the importance of the diplomatic visit. The mention of dishes like khichdi and gajar matar quickly drew attention online, with several users joking that the menu resembled a “home dinner” rather than a presidential banquet.

Internet Questions ‘Royal Banquet’ Label

Social media reactions ranged from amusement to disappointment. Several users said the menu lacked the richness and variety usually associated with state banquets hosted for world leaders.

Some users sarcastically described the spread as a “hospital diet,” while others questioned why more elaborate Indian dishes were not included. A few comments compared the banquet menu to wedding feasts and luxury hotel buffets, saying they expected something grander from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the same time, many people defended the choice, arguing that Indian comfort food represents authenticity better than overly decorative fine dining. Some users also praised the inclusion of millet-based dishes like bajra churma, saying it reflected India’s push towards healthy and sustainable eating habits.

Simplicity Sparks Debate Online

The discussion soon turned into a larger debate about what state hospitality should represent. While one section of the internet felt a presidential banquet should display opulence and culinary spectacle, others appreciated the focus on simplicity and Indian tradition.

Diplomatic dinners at Rashtrapati Bhavan are often designed to reflect Indian culture and regional diversity rather than just luxury. This time, though, the modest-looking menu became the unexpected talking point of the evening, sparking memes, jokes and heated opinions across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Weather Update Today (07 May, 2026): IMD Rain Alert, Heatwave Warning, Snowfall & Thunderstorm Forecast Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu, Hyderabad & More

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: droupadi murmuDroupadi Murmu banquetGajar Matar banquet menupresidential banquet IndiaRashtrapati Bhavan banquet menuRashtrapati Bhavan food menuRashtrapati Bhavan royal dinnerTo LamTo Lam state banquet IndiaVietnam President To Lam India visitviral Rashtrapati Bhavan menu

RELATED News

GIFT City Is Not a Tax Shelter. It Is a Tax Architecture. And the Difference Matters.

48-Year-Old Kerala Expat Driver Wins Rs 64 Crore Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Jackpot After Six Years Of Trying

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder

Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chadranath Shot Dead After BJP’s Bengal Win; 5th Murder In 24 Hours

Terrorist attack at Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels? Threat Call Sparks Panic

LATEST NEWS

IDF Soldier Defaces Virgin Mary Statue By Placing Cigarette In Its Mouth In Southern Lebanon; Viral Photo Sparks Outrage

Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

UAE Weather Update: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Extremely hot 45°C Heatwave, High Humidity and Dusty Conditions; Check Today and Tomorrow Weather Forecast

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: ‘Watch, Link, Download’ Why Are These Words Still Trending After 6 Months?

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

What Is A Child Porn Operation? Shocking Details Emerge After US Cops Arrest 28 On Cruise Ships Including Disney Crew

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed
From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed
From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed
From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

QUICK LINKS