From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

A state banquet hosted at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan for visiting Vietnamese President To Lam has unexpectedly become the subject of online debate, not because of diplomacy or grandeur, but due to the food menu served during the evening. Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, the banquet featured a fully vegetarian spread that included dishes such as khichdi, gajar matar, Amritsari dal, bajra churma and other traditional Indian preparations.

While the meal highlighted regional Indian flavours and millet-based cuisine, several social media users were left unimpressed, calling the menu “too simple” for a high-profile state dinner.

Traditional Indian Cuisine Takes Centre Stage

According to reports, the Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet attempted to showcase India’s diverse culinary heritage with a focus on wholesome and traditional dishes rather than extravagant luxury items. The spread reportedly included comfort foods and regional delicacies prepared with an emphasis on nutrition and sustainability.

Many observers, however, expected a more lavish selection considering the importance of the diplomatic visit. The mention of dishes like khichdi and gajar matar quickly drew attention online, with several users joking that the menu resembled a “home dinner” rather than a presidential banquet.

Internet Questions ‘Royal Banquet’ Label

Social media reactions ranged from amusement to disappointment. Several users said the menu lacked the richness and variety usually associated with state banquets hosted for world leaders.

Gajjar-mattar sabzi in May 🥲 https://t.co/0eIu842MbK — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 7, 2026

Some users sarcastically described the spread as a “hospital diet,” while others questioned why more elaborate Indian dishes were not included. A few comments compared the banquet menu to wedding feasts and luxury hotel buffets, saying they expected something grander from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the same time, many people defended the choice, arguing that Indian comfort food represents authenticity better than overly decorative fine dining. Some users also praised the inclusion of millet-based dishes like bajra churma, saying it reflected India’s push towards healthy and sustainable eating habits.

Simplicity Sparks Debate Online

The discussion soon turned into a larger debate about what state hospitality should represent. While one section of the internet felt a presidential banquet should display opulence and culinary spectacle, others appreciated the focus on simplicity and Indian tradition.

Diplomatic dinners at Rashtrapati Bhavan are often designed to reflect Indian culture and regional diversity rather than just luxury. This time, though, the modest-looking menu became the unexpected talking point of the evening, sparking memes, jokes and heated opinions across social media platforms.

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