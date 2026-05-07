Weather Update Today (07 May, 2026): IMD Rain Alert, Heatwave Warning, Snowfall & Thunderstorm Forecast Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu, Hyderabad & More

Weather Update Today (07 May, 2026): On May 7 2026 people living in Delhi-NCR will have one day of relief from the hot summer weather. The weather will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms keeping temperatures around 35°C. This good weather is because of a disturbance that has brought cooler winds and some rain to North India. However this good weather will not last long. Weather experts think that by May 9 2026 it will get very hot again. Temperatures will go up sharply more. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh will also see thunderstorms and rain. This will give people some relief from the heat. On the hand Rajasthan is still under a heatwave alert. Many districts in Rajasthan are expected to have high temperatures. Meanwhile the northeastern states are seeing a lot of rain and strong weather. This is creating a difference, between the cooler eastern parts and the hot western parts of the country.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 24°C

Maximum: 39°C

The weather is going to be partly cloudy. We are expecting thunderstorms and light rain in some areas. This will probably happen by the evening. The thunderstorms and light rain will be, in some areas so it is not going to be. We are expecting this to happen by the evening. It is something to look out for. The thunderstorms and light rain are going to be part of the cloudy weather.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 8°C

Maximum: 22°C

It is raining on and off in the valleys. The weather is usually sunny which is great for people who are visiting.. Lately things have been a little different. There is a chance that the weather might be really dry because we did not get much snow last winter. This means that the weather can be a weird, at times. Cloudy skies and rainy valleys are still a part of the weather. Sunny days are what people like when they are traveling.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 25°C

Maximum: 38°C

Uttar Pradesh is going from hot to cooler weather. There are thunderstorms coming, with powerful winds blowing up to 50 to 80 kilometers, per hour. Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad are expecting light to rain.

Mumbai Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 31°C

The temperature in Mumbai is really high in May. It is usually between 28°C and 33°C. This is very hot. So it is an idea to drink water regularly. Stable coastal breeze with moderate humidity.

Hyderabad Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 26°C

Maximum: 38°C

Hyderabad will probably have a cloudy day and it will be really hot. Later in the evening or night Hyderabad can expect some rain or maybe even some thundershowers in Hyderabad. The rain in Hyderabad will likely be accompanied by winds that are blowing at about 30 to 40 kilometers, per hour in Hyderabad. Hot day with rising evening humidity. Karnataka Weather Today

Karnataka Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 23°C

Maximum: 33°c

Karnataka will probably be really hot and humid in May. It is likely to rain and have thunderstorms. The air will feel sticky because of the humidity. The coastal areas and hills might get rain than other places. Cities like Bengaluru will be hot during the day with temperatures going to 34°C and cool down a bit at night to around 23°C. Bengaluru can also expect thunderstorms in the evening. Karnataka is going to be hot and humid and people in Karnataka should be ready, for rain and thunderstorms.

Rajasthan Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 27°C

Maximum: 43°C

Rajasthan will feel very hot during this time. At night Rajasthan will be a cooler the temperature Dry heat conditions with heatwave .

Chennai Weather Today (07 May, 2026)

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 34°C

The Regional Meteorological Centre said that the Regional Meteorological Centre is expecting rains in western and southern Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Centre believes that Chennai will not see rains, like western and southern Tamil Nadu. Humid coastal conditions with light cloud cover.

Will it? Snow in the Hills?

The Hills are going to be mostly rainy and not snowy because the temperature is getting higher during this time of year.

The temperature in the Hills is between 8°C to 22°C and this depends on how high you are, in the Hills.

Jammu and Kashmir: It is going to be cloudy and there will be some rain at a few places

Himachal and Uttarakhand: We can expect some rain and also some moderate rainfall.

Snowfall: The Hills are not going to get any Snowfall right now.

How Will Rising Temperatures Affect Daily Life?

The heat stress in zones is getting really bad and it is increasing by 15 to 20 percent.

This means that the power demand is expected to go up by 8 to 12 percent.

In the cities the water demand is going to spike.

The heat stress in zones is causing health risks to rise for outdoor workers who have to work in these conditions every day and this is making the heat stress, in urban zones a big problem.

Region/City Min Temp Max Temp Short Weather Update Delhi-NCR 24°C 39°C Cloudy weather with light rain and thunderstorms expected by evening; temporary relief from heat. Jammu & Kashmir 8°C 22°C Cloudy skies with occasional rain in valleys; pleasant weather in tourist areas. Uttar Pradesh 25°C 38°C Thunderstorms and rain likely with strong winds up to 50–80 km/h in some cities. Mumbai 28°C 31°C Hot and humid coastal weather with stable sea breeze conditions. Hyderabad 26°C 38°C Hot and cloudy day with chances of evening rain and thundershowers. Karnataka 23°C 33°C Humid weather with rain and thunderstorms likely, especially in coastal and hill regions. Rajasthan 27°C 43°C Severe heatwave conditions with dry and extremely hot weather. Chennai 28°C 34°C Humid coastal weather with light clouds; rain mainly expected in other parts of Tamil Nadu. Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand — — Rain and moderate showers expected in hill areas; no snowfall likely. Northeast India — — Heavy rain and strong weather activity continuing across several states.

India Weather Forecast for Next 7 Days: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Karnataka & More

City/Region 08 May 09 May 10 May 11 May 12 May 13 May 14 May Delhi-NCR Thunderstorms, 36°C Hot & Sunny, 40°C Heatwave, 42°C Very Hot, 43°C Dusty Winds, 42°C Partly Cloudy, 40°C Light Rain Chances, 38°C Jammu & Kashmir Cloudy, 21°C Rain Showers, 20°C Sunny Intervals, 22°C Light Rain, 21°C Cloudy, 20°C Pleasant Weather, 22°C Rain Possible, 19°C Uttar Pradesh Thunderstorms, 37°C Humid & Hot, 39°C Sunny, 41°C Heatwave Conditions, 42°C Dusty Winds, 41°C Light Rain Chances, 39°C Cloudy Weather, 38°C Mumbai Humid & Warm, 32°C Partly Cloudy, 33°C Hot & Humid, 33°C Coastal Breeze, 32°C Light Clouds, 32°C Humid Conditions, 31°C Thunderstorm Chances, 31°C Hyderabad Cloudy, 38°C Evening Rain, 37°C Sunny Spells, 39°C Thunderstorm Chances, 38°C Hot & Humid, 39°C Light Rain, 37°C Partly Cloudy, 36°C Karnataka Rain & Thunderstorms, 32°C Cloudy, 31°C Humid Weather, 33°C Evening Showers, 32°C Thunderstorms, 31°C Light Rain, 30°C Cloudy Skies, 31°C Rajasthan Heatwave, 44°C Extreme Heat, 45°C Dry Hot Winds, 46°C Heatwave Alert, 45°C Very Hot, 44°C Dust Storm Chances, 43°C Slight Relief, 41°C Chennai Humid & Cloudy, 34°C Warm Conditions, 35°C Light Clouds, 35°C Humid Weather, 34°C Thunderstorm Chances, 33°C Light Rain Possible, 33°C Partly Cloudy, 34°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings Today (07 May, 2026)

City Sunrise Sunset Delhi-NCR 5:37 AM 6:58 PM Mumbai 6:09 AM 7:02 PM Chennai 5:46 AM 6:24 PM Hyderabad 5:50 AM 6:37 PM Bengaluru 5:58 AM 6:32 PM Jaipur (Rajasthan) 5:45 AM 7:05 PM Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) 5:24 AM 6:41 PM Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) 5:32 AM 7:18 PM

Rain Possible Areas Today (07 May, 2026)

State/Region Rain Chances Delhi-NCR Light rain and thunderstorms expected by evening Uttar Pradesh Rain and thunderstorms likely in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and nearby areas Himachal Pradesh Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms possible Uttarakhand Light to moderate rain in hill districts Jammu & Kashmir Cloudy weather with rain in valleys Karnataka Rain and thunderstorms likely in Bengaluru, coastal and hill regions Hyderabad & Telangana Evening rain and thundershowers possible Northeast India Heavy rain and strong weather activity likely across several states Western & Southern Tamil Nadu Regional rain activity expected in some districts Mumbai & Coastal Maharashtra Isolated light showers possible with humid weather