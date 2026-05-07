Weather Today (7 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

India Weather Today (7 May, 2026) Live (Image: AI Generated)

India Weather Today (7 May, 2026) Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sent fresh weather warnings for the major urban centres like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune as the heatwave situation in India is getting worse. Residents in multiple locations experience unexpected hot weather which includes strong winds and rain during the current period of rising temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department prediction showed that Delhi would reach its highest temperature of 2026 when temperatures exceeded 42°C. The national capital has been experiencing extreme heat conditions during the past two days because western disturbance systems brought this weather pattern to the area. The city experienced heavy rain and hailstorms which also brought strong winds that created a cooling effect during summer days, resulting in lower evening temperatures and improved air quality throughout different parts of the city. The weather conditions shifted abruptly which resulted in disruptions to public transportation systems and public activities that occur daily. On May 5th, The presence of thunderstorms with strong winds and low visibility conditions caused temporary delays in flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The states of Mumbai and Hyderabad will experience heatwave conditions with temperatures staying between 30 and 32 degree Celsius. The IMD forecasted that Jammu And Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi would experience isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The wind speed would reach 30 to 50 kilometers per hour in certain areas. The new weather pattern provided residents with momentary relief because street and building temperatures dropped back to their normal levels after reaching their highest points during the day while rain and cloudy skies provided better outdoor conditions throughout different cities. For more updates on weather, stay tuned with us. We will provide all the updates on weather today May 7th.