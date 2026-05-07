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Home > Regionals News > Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures

Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the second time in two days in Chennai. TVK has staked claim to form government with Congress support, falling just five seats short of majority in the Assembly.

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor twice, stakes claim to form govt with Congress as political drama intensifies. Photo: ANI.
TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor twice, stakes claim to form govt with Congress as political drama intensifies. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 14:45 IST

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Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay left Lok Bhavan on Thursday following his second round of meetings with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Chennai. Vijay met Governor Arlekar for the second time in two days and was accompanied by the top leaders of TVK. This development unfolds amidst ongoing political drama in Tamil Nadu, following Vijay’s meeting with Governor Arlekar on Wednesday. The TVK chief has staked a claim to form the government with the support of 113 MLAs through a post-poll alliance with the Congress.

However, Vijay remains five seats short of the majority mark (118) in the 234-member assembly.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Thursday, called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house.

Speaking to regional media, the VCK chief further alleged that the BJP was interfering in state politics and creating confusion. Thirumavalavan further said his party would soon decide on its stand after having received a letter from Vijay asking for support.

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“Now, the BJP, or Amit Shah and Modi, are interfering in Tamil Nadu politics and creating confusion. TVK has been chosen as the single largest party by the people. Therefore, he should be allowed to take office. That is the guidance provided by the Constitution. Even when he has sought support, the Governor is not making any decision on that and is giving room for confusion here. This is not acceptable. Furthermore, the Governor cannot demand a list of people supporting TVK. He cannot say, ‘Who is supporting you? Bring 118 and prove it to me, then come for the swearing-in ceremony’,” said Vijay.

The VCK chief added that Vijay is seeking support because he has emerged as the single largest party in the state and should be allowed to take office, after proving a majority in the assembly.
“He is seeking to form a government because he has 108 seats and is the largest party. Then he must be allowed to take office. Whether he has an absolute majority or not should be proved only in the Assembly. He should be allowed to prove it there,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu unit of Communist Party of India has urged the Governor to act in order of the Constitution and noted that it is “inappropriate” for him to ask Vijay to prove his majority before swearing in.

“In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election held on April 23 in Tamil Nadu, voters did not deliver a clear mandate enabling any single party to independently form the government.

However, the electorate has given Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam 108 seats, making it the single largest party in the Assembly. Based on this, TVK leader Vijay has met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. It is not appropriate for the Governor to insist that TVK prove its majority before the swearing-in ceremony,” CPI said in its statement.

“As the single largest party, TVK must be given an opportunity by the Governor, in accordance with the Constitution, to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly. The Supreme Court of India has affirmed this principle in several judgments, including the S. R. Bommai case. Taking these factors into consideration, the Tamil Nadu State Executive Committee of the Communist Party of India strongly urges the Governor of Tamil Nadu to provide TVK an opportunity to prove its majority in the Assembly and to act in a manner that respects the spirit of the Constitution and the judgments of the Supreme Court,” it added.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader P Shanmugam on Thursday said that his party has received a letter from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, on which discussion will be held in the party’s state committee meeting.

“TVK Chief sent a letter to our party. Our State Committee meeting will be held tomorrow morning; we will make our decision in it,” said Shanmugam.

Earlier in the day, Vijay arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Chennai. Other top leadership of TVK has accompanied Vijay to meet Governor Arlekar.

TVK stunned the ‘Dravidian’ parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old ‘duopoly’. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107, and along with the Congress, the alliance has 112 members just 5 short of a majority.

 (With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (7 May 2026)

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Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures

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Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures
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