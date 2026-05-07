How Saudi Arabia Pushed Donald Trump To Halt Project Freedom: MBS Denies US Access To Riyadh Bases, Airspace For Iran Strikes

US President Donald Trump abruptly ended a plan launched to ensure safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia suspended US military access to key operational infrastructure, according to a report by NBC. The plan, announced by Trump on his Truth Social platform under the name Project Freedom, reportedly caught several Gulf allies off guard and triggered immediate friction within the region. According to the report, Saudi leadership was angered by the unilateral announcement. In response, Riyadh informed Washington that it would not permit the US military to operate aircraft from Prince Sultan Air Base or to use Saudi airspace to support the operation.

Failed Trump-Saudi Leadership Call and Operational Freeze

The report claims that a follow-up call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman failed to resolve the dispute. As a result, the US president was forced to end the plan in order to restore access to critical airspace and operational facilities.

Other Gulf partners were also reportedly surprised by the announcement. Trump, according to the report, only spoke with Qatar’s leadership after the operation had already begun.

The report quoting Saudi officials also states that Riyadh “strongly supports” Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to mediate an agreement between Iran and the United States to end the war.

Trump’s Project Freedom

Trump announced Project Freedom last week, describing it as an effort to counter what he called Iranian blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the announcement, US national security officials spent much of Tuesday promoting the plan through briefings at the Pentagon and the White House. However, the operation was abruptly halted roughly 36 hours after it began.

The reversal reportedly came within a 36–48 hour window after launch. During this brief period, only a limited number of vessels successfully passed through under US escort arrangements. Other Gulf allies were also said to have been caught off guard by the unilateral nature of the move.

Trump Hints At US Finalizing Deal With Iran

In his Truth Social announcement confirming the pause, Trump cited requests from Pakistan and other nations, recent military developments involving Iran, and ongoing negotiations toward a broader agreement as key factors behind the decision.

At a White House event honoring military mothers on Wednesday, Trump described the conflict with Iran as progressing “unbelievably well,” referring to it as a “skirmish” rather than a full-scale war.

He compared the operation to previous US actions in Venezuela and stated that the situation was “going very smoothly.”

Trump also said Iran was open to negotiations.

“They want to make a deal, they want to negotiate, and I think that military mothers would want to hear that,” he said.

Speaking separately to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump added, “We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours. And it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal.”

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